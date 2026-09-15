The Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway is progressing across Gujarat as different sections of the access-controlled corridor are developed. The expressway will provide a direct high-speed road link between Gujarat and Maharashtra and is also part of the wider Delhi-Mumbai Expressway network.

Several packages have been planned along the Gujarat stretch, allowing construction to begin on different sections. The latest update relates to the Jujuwa-Gandeva section, where balance work is now planned at an estimated cost of ₹1,475.68 crore.

Jujuwa-Gandeva section: Rs 1,475 crore work

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has invited bids for the balance construction work on the 35.4-km Jujuwa-Gandeva section under Package VIII.

The section runs from km 154.6 to km 190.0 and will be developed through the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) mode. The work has a scheduled construction period of 547 days.

The deadline for submitting bids is October 13, 2026. Once the balance work is completed, this stretch will add to the sections already being developed along the Gujarat portion of the expressway.

Which other sections are being developed in Gujarat?

The Gujarat portion of the Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway has been divided into multiple packages. Package VI covers the KIM-Ena section, spanning around 36 km, while Package VII covers the Gandeva-Ena section of about 27.5 km.

These sections were taken up for inauguration in 2026 as construction progressed.

Together with the Jujuwa-Gandeva stretch, they form part of the expressway network being developed through southern Gujarat towards Maharashtra.

Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway: Project details

The Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway is part of the larger Delhi-Mumbai Expressway project, which is being developed as a greenfield, access-controlled corridor. The expressway is planned as an eight-lane road, with provision for expansion to 12 lanes.

The wider Delhi-Mumbai corridor is expected to reduce travel time between the two cities from nearly 24 hours to around 12 hours.

The Vadodara-Mumbai section will improve road connectivity between Gujarat and Maharashtra and offer a faster route for long-distance commuters and freight traffic.