Tata Sons’ board on Thursday approved a five-year extension for N Chandrasekaran as executive chairman despite opposition from Noel Tata. The board also decided to proceed with listing the Tata Group’s holding company in line with the Reserve Bank of India’s mandate, as confirmed by Indian Express sources.

Tata group stocks surged following the development. Tata Chemical Surged 9.21% in the intraday trade. The share price of Tata Investment Corporation also gained 7.22%.

The decisions come amid differences over leadership and the company’s continued status as an unlisted entity. The RBI last week rejected Tata Sons’ application last week to surrender its non-banking financial company (NBFC) registration. The decision has revived the prospect of a stock market listing, which Tata Sons has sought to avoid for more than a year.

The proposed listing of Tata Sons has been a key point of contention within the Tata group. Tata Trusts, which holds about 66% in the holding company, has opposed an IPO, while the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, which owns around 18.4%, has favoured a listing to unlock value and improve liquidity.

(More details to follow)