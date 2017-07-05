Microsoft Aadhaar card linking: Skype Lite needs to be integrated now, here’s how to do it

This new Aadhaar integration functionality can be used for verification of users and their identity online on Microsoft Skype Lite. (Reuters)

Microsoft has announced that its video streaming service Skype Lite, has been integrated with Aadhaar card. In the latest Skype Lite version, the company has enabled support for Aadhaar integration. Microsoft posted a blog, informing about the new feature. This new Aadhaar integration functionality can be used for verification of users and their identity online. This move will essentially help users in communicating with others in a more secure way and environment. The Microsoft post reads as: “For example, you may wish to make a Skype Lite call to an important business client or government representative – by using Aadhaar, both parties can verify their identity at the beginning of the call to prevent impersonation fraud.”

Microsoft has however said that Skype will not store any information from Aadhaar. It added that users personal information will be securely encrypted. Under the new move, users of Skype Lite app can request for Aadhaar verification of contacts they chat with, over a video call. Meanwhile, users who wish to confirm their identity, they will have to click on the ‘Verify Aadhaar identity’. After this, they will be needed to enter their 12-digit Aadhaar number. Additionally, users can authenticate with a one-time password (OTP), which will be sent through SMS. Users can also choose to share their Aadhaar information with the other contact in order to confirm their identity.

Microsoft said, “You will still get the same great Skype Lite experience during the call and once you have finished speaking, both parties will see the Aadhaar verification captured as an event within the conversation.” Skype Lite, according to the name, is a lighter, more data friendly version of the video calling app, and is available only in India. Skype Lite with Aadhaar integration can be downloaded by Android users from the Play Store.

The private sector has been benefiting from Aadhaar. Reliance Jio, launched by Mukesh Ambani, had sold over 100 million sim cards which are based on Aadhaar. Even Google is said to be in talks with the government to use Aadhaar. Skype Lite was launched in India in February this year at the Future Decoded India event.