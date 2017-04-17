India’s InterBot is the world’s first bot-to-bot chat platform; here’s how it can change the way we use the internet

The platform enables them to transact, coordinate, compete, collaborate and negotiate with each other. InterBot is hailed as the world’s first such platform. (Soure: GupShup)

A US-based messaging communication company called, Gupshup has launched the release of InterBot. The InterBot is a communication platform where bots can share, create and talk to each other. The platform enables them to transact, coordinate, compete, collaborate and negotiate with each other. InterBot is hailed as the world’s first such platform. Interbot communications enable different kinds of bots, such as shopping bots to negotiate with merchant bots to find the best prices. From e-commerce to offline transactions, this application can change how things work online. Your bot can book an appointment by speaking to your doctor’s bot. A travel bot can book packages by combining the services of flight and hotel bots. A taxi bot can ask the cafe bot to have the coffee ready by the time the user’s taxi arrives. The best part is that bots have no limits and can simultaneously chat with hundred more people. While a majority of the focus of the bot boom has been bots that talk to humans, interest has grown in bots that talk to bots.

Gaming bots can play strategy games with dealer bots. Translate bots can combine with e-commerce bot to enable multi-lingual transactions. Personal assistant bots can schedule meetings on behalf of humans. Bots can form groups and hierarchies to improve decision-making within the enterprise. “InterBot unleashes endless possibilities that lead to more intelligent bots and systems. Just as the human civilisation harnesses the collective power of individual humans, InterBot enables bots to perform collective action dramatically amplifying individual bot capabilities. InterBot represents one small step for the bot, one giant step for ‘botkind’,” Beerud Sheth, CEO of Gupshup, said in a statement. Gupshup began as an SMS network in India in 2004. Today the company exchanges more than four billion messages a day.

To use InterBot, bots will first have to publish themselves on this new channel. These bots can exchange services and learn from each other. Developers can now create bots simply by connecting them with each other, like Lego blocks, where the output of one bot becomes the input of the next.

(with IANS inputs)