Google has announced a dedicated new suite of AI tools that will be available on its Gemini AI assistant and through Google Search for students. At a time when students around the world are increasingly turning to AI to enhance their learning experience, Google, in its latest announcement, said that it is offering a one-year subscription to the Google AI plan for free to eligible college students.

Along with launching student plans at no cost, Google is also bringing new and enhanced study tools to the mix. The idea is to give the student community exposure to Google’s latest AI tools and features, and woo them away from OpenAI and Anthropic – its arch-rivals. The special promotional offer includes the latest AI upgrades and tools Google announced in the previous months.

Google’s AI gift to students: What it offers

The offer is split into two versions for students in and outside the US. For students in the US, Google is offering a year’s access to the Google AI Pro subscription for free, which is valued at $19.99 per month. This offer opens up access to:

– Four times higher usage limits in Gemini

– Access to Gemini Spark

– Gemini in Google apps like Gmail and Google Docs

– 5 TB of storage

– Google Health

For non-US/Indian students:

For college students outside the US, the offer differs vastly. Google is offering:

– One year of Google AI Plus free of charge

– Access to Gemini Omni

– Two times higher usage limits in Gemini

– 400GB of storage

Other features include the Gemini app, Gemini in Gmail, Google Flow and Gemini Notebook.

Note that in India, you have to pay Rs 399 a month for the Google AI Plus plan, which is also available at Rs 4,788 over 12 months. As part of the offer, eligible students in India can get the plan free for a year.

The new student hub also aims to help students get started with all of Gemini’s tools and offers. Google says that the hub allows students to “stay organised, start a study notebook, create flashcards, take a practice quiz, and more.”

As part of the AI offers, Google is also offering a YouTube Premium subscription with up to 70 per cent discount as part of the Google AI Pro bundle.

Google also making learning interactive

Previously, Google unveiled the study notebooks as a feature designed for students offering a goal-oriented learning space. The feature lets users create personalised lessons based on real-time strengths and knowledge gaps. It also allows students to craft short lessons that can help them tackle knowledge gaps. Google says it also allows them to track progress, prepare for standardised exams, and stay organised.

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As part of learning initiatives, Google has also added interactive visualisations that allow Gemini to create functional 3D simulations to help you better understand the topic of your choice. In response to your queries, it will now include visual elements like tables, grids, and simulations generated specifically based on your question.

Gemini Live also allows students to study in a conversational manner on the go. Students can simply talk through their problem set or chat based on materials stored on their Google Drive.