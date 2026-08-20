A month after replenishing its premium foldable Galaxy Z series, Samsung is now preparing another salvo to take on the midrange segment. The Galaxy S26 FE was always expected to come in late 2026, expanding accessibility to the premium Galaxy S series without asking for an exorbitant price. Samsung has now confirmed a launch event for August 27, and while the details are a hush-hush affair at the moment, the teaser hints at what Samsung wants its consumer base to focus on – AI and triple cameras.

And possibly a pistachio green colourway for the device. Or something to do with Matcha. Samsung’s marketing promos itch my imagination.

Nonetheless, we don’t have to wait for Samsung to reveal anything, because there’s a whole bunch of analysts and leaksters revealing everything beforehand. While we usually suggest our readers take every “leak” with a pinch of salt, the material we have here seems to be coming straight from Samsung’s marketing division.

So, the Galaxy S26 FE (Fan Edition) will infuse Samsung’s presence in the midrange segment – the space in the smartphone market where most Indian consumers are flocking to lately. What all does this year’s Fan Edition model have to offer?

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Galaxy S26 FE launch schedule

Samsung confirmed that the new device will debut during the virtual “Galaxy Event August 2026,” hosted on Thursday, August 27, at 5:30 PM IST. The digital presentation will be streamed globally across Samsung’s official website and YouTube channels.

No big on-ground event like last month’s Galaxy Unpacked for the foldables.

Galaxy S26 FE rumoured features at a glance

Physical design details of the Galaxy S26 FE emerged through an extensive leak published by Android Headlines, which uncovered nearly 30 promotional images and most of the spec sheet.

Based on the data, it is said that the Galaxy S26 FE will come with a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X flat display with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen reaches 1,200 nits of typical brightness and tops out at 1,900 nits in high-brightness mode.

The display will be housed within a 7.4 mm thin Armor Aluminum frame with Gorilla Glass Victus+ front protection. The tipster states that the 193-gram phone will launch in Blueberry, Graphite, and Pistachio colourways (hence the Matcha reference).

When it comes to performance, the phone is said to rely on Samsung’s 10-core Exynos 2500 processor paired with 8GB of RAM and storage configurations of 128GB or 256GB.

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE – All Promotional and Marketing material leaked and reveals everything.



Key Features:

• Horizontal Lock

• My FanCam

• Audio Eraser

• Almunium Alloy Frame & Gorilla Glass Victus+ Protection

• Exynos 2500 Deca Core (3nm)

• 7 years of OS upgrade

• 50 MP… pic.twitter.com/FEWW1GJmb1 — Tech Ultimatum (@TechieUltimatum) August 19, 2026

As teased by Samsung, there will be a triple camera setup on the back. The leak reveals that the camera setup will be led by a 50 MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and optical image stabilisation. Supporting the primary shooter are a 12 MP ultra-wide camera and an 8 MP telephoto sensor offering 3x optical zoom. There will also be a 12 MP front-facing selfie camera. The system is said to support 8K video recording at 30 fps and 4K at 60 fps.

On the software side, the Galaxy S26 FE will ship with Android 17 and One UI 9, backed by Samsung’s commitment to seven years of major OS upgrades and security patches. Samsung is sticking to a modest battery capacity of 4,900 mAh, complemented by 45W wired fast charging.

Galaxy S26 FE expected India price

Due to the price hike situation across the industry, the leak estimates that the Galaxy S26 FE could be a pricey affair at launch. With early European price estimates ranging between €749 and €799, which converts to approximately Rs 83,500 to Rs 89,000, the expected pricing sits remarkably close to current market prices for standard flagship models like the Galaxy S26.

That said, Samsung could adjust the pricing based on local market situations, and hence, it could slot in well below what the Galaxy S26 costs today in India (Rs 87,999). Analysts suggest that Samsung could pair the Indian launch with aggressive bank discounts and trade-in incentives for budget-conscious consumers.