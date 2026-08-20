By Anuj Bhatia

India’s smart TV market is becoming more premium, with consumers increasingly choosing ultra-large-screen TVs in the 75-inch-and-above range, as the market mirrors trends seen in other categories such as smartphones and laptops.

“In India, we are focusing primarily on customers who prefer larger screens. In the premium segment, whether it is RGB, Mini LED, or larger screen sizes, this market will continue to grow for us,” Hisense India CEO Pankaj Rana told financialexpress.com in an interview on the sidelines of the opening of the company’s India headquarters and an experiential store in Gurugram.

Hisense Group Corp, the Chinese company, has long been a go-to choice for bargain hunters when it comes to TVs. However, over the years, it has built a premium portfolio of products and now competes with Samsung, Sony, and LG in the global smart TV market, with a sizeable presence in the US and Europe.

While the brand is relatively new to India, Hisense India CEO Pankaj Rana said the company is targeting the large-screen, premium TV segment, with a focus on advanced RGB and Mini-LED technologies. Hisense is focusing on 75-inch and larger TVs, considering this a premium segment, with prices starting at around Rs 80,000 for 75-inch models.

In fact, 55-inch TVs are now the mainstream size, according to Rana.

In fact, 55-inch TVs are now the mainstream size, according to Rana. While there are still takers for 65-inch TVs, he says the 65-inch segment is becoming a “sandwich” and losing momentum, with customers either upgrading from 55-inch TVs or moving up to 75-inch and larger screens.

RGB backlighting is shaping the future of TVs and displays by delivering richer colours, higher brightness, and better contrast than many of today’s best models. Rana said RGB technology will be the main communication theme during the upcoming Diwali festive period, with more than 500 RGB display zones planned across India. The company also plans to heavily market its Mini-LED TVs, including a 100-inch model, to encourage consumers to upgrade from 4K and QLED TVs, citing superior picture quality and integrated 5.1-channel speaker systems.

Hisense manufactures its TVs, including models featuring high-end RGB display technology, in India through two partners: Dixon Technologies in Tirupati and Bhagwati Products Limited (BPL), owned by Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma, in Hyderabad. The company uses its own products and kits while localising components in India wherever possible.