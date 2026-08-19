Google has revamped its Pixel smartphones for 2026 and beyond to take on whatever Apple throws at us in September. The Pixel 11 series once again takes the baton for furthering the cause of AI on smartphones, utilising a brand new Tensor G6 chip and smart new Gemini AI features – or Gemini Intelligence, as Google likes to call it. We are discussing improved cameras, bigger battery capacities, chic new colours, and, most importantly, a seemingly cool ‘HiLight’ LED light on its back.

What’s even more surprising is that despite the upgrades under the hood, Google has kept the prices competitive enough to not only tackle the iPhones but also give Chinese competitors something to worry about.

For example, the base Pixel 11 now costs Rs 89,999, which is on par with Samsung’s Galaxy S26, and a tad more expensive than the iPhone 17. The Pixel 11 Pro is even better value than its equivalent ‘Pro’ competition, considering its price tag of Rs 1,19,999, which is substantially less than the iPhone 17 Pro and Samsung’s Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Regardless of the prices, the Pixel 11 series is an interesting proposition. I glossed over the entire range at the Made by Google event showcase, and have been spending some time with the Pixel 11 Pro lately as my daily. While it’s still early to declare an absolute verdict on the phone, I have got some interesting things to talk about, starting with its overall appeal.

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Pixel 11 Pro may be the prettiest slab phone of the year

Google Pixel 11 Pro

I am not the one getting influenced by marketing hype, but there’s something about the Pixel 11 Pro. The design largely remains identical to the Pixel 10 Pro, and the Pixel 9 Pro before that, but Google has made some tweaks to make it quite desirable. While most techies and critics find the Obsidian (Matte Black) variant cool, I prefer the pastel colour shades, particularly the green and orange shades – these colour schemes bring out the best in the Pixel’s design.

The camera bar has comically big lenses staring at you, but the LED light is now whiter than usual, since it houses the ‘HiLight’ feature too. Google says that the 8 LED bulbs inside can light up the circle in various colours to indicate an incoming call from your favourite contacts, or when Gemini is interacting with you while the phone is kept face down. So far, I am yet to see this LED light come into play, and this largely seems like a gimmick.

If Google had to give us a gimmick, my vote would have gone to the Active Edge from the Pixel 3 – a feature that I found quite useful.

Nonetheless, the Pixel 11 Pro feels comfortable in the hands, and its curved edges make it my favourite doomscrolling device at the moment – much better than the iPhone 17.

Glimpses of Google’s software magic visible

While it has been less than 24 hours with the phone, Google’s revamped software on the Pixel 11 Pro is noticeable. For example, transferring my data from the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 to the Pixel 11 Pro was a cake walk, as the setup process successfully transferred most of my app accounts and data. Google says that setting up the Pixel from an iPhone should be easier too, especially now that Android’s Quick Share is compatible with Apple’s AirDrop.

Google Pixel 11 Pro

Past the setup pages and installing the updates, the Pixel 11 Pro has felt warm so far. I have always admired the little details that Google’s Android team is obsessed with – the subtle haptic feedback (vibrations) while pulling down the notifications shade, or scrolling through menus, or customising the homescreen. Then there are the small animations that make the UI seem organic. These are little things that most of you may not notice, but it makes the experience fun. Who doesn’t want their phone to be fun!

I briefly tried the cameras too, and while it is too early to comment on the output, I am impressed with the updates to the camera app itself. Google has included preset colour setting filters that we first saw on the iPhone, and I wonder what took Google so long. It is an easier way to let users tweak the camera settings to their liking and personalise the Pixel camera experience. I personally prefer the ‘Shadows’ filter for creating some contrast, but some may prefer the colder ‘Natural’ look.

The little time I spend clicking some random photos, it seems obvious that Google spent time with the camera hardware. Nighttime photos seem sharper, brighter and less noisy than its predecessor. The photos default to 12MP resolution but you can switch to 50MP to gain sharpness and clarity.

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What else is new on the Pixel 11 Pro?

Some of my favourites from the Pixel 10 Pro have been carried over to the Pixel 11 Pro, like the PixelSnap magnetic wireless charger and accessories attachment mechanism. The charging process isn’t as fast as I’d like it to be, especially with third-party accessories, but Google promises improvements to the battery life.

The display also seems promising, and so do the speakers.

Pixel 11 Pro first impressions: Apple has a Google-sized challenge

Google Pixel 11 Pro

In less than a month, Apple is going to woo us with what industry analysts are calling the iPhone 18 Pro series, and given the leaks, I am not surprised. However, the Pixel 11 Pro seems like a drastic improvement over its predecessor, and a mighty impressive phone in its own might – a combo that could be an antidote to the impending ‘iPhone fever’.

After spending most of the year with premium iPhones, Android flagships and foldables, the Pixel 11 Pro did what its predecessors have done best – made me feel special. At a time when all phones seem alike, this trait of the Pixel 11 Pro might give you something fresh to be excited about.

If you are willing to put down your money on the Pixel 11 Pro, I’d recommend you keep an eye on our full review coming out soon.