Saatvik Solar Industries, the materials subsidiary of Saatvik Green Energy, has received and accepted an order worth Rs 190 crore for the supply of solar photovoltaic modules, the company informed stock exchanges.

The order has come from an independent power producer or EPC player, according to a regulatory filing made by Saatvik Green Energy to the BSE and the National Stock Exchange. The company did not name the client in its disclosure.

Saatvik Solar order to be executed by March 2027

The filing, made under Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements, states that the contract is commercial in nature and has been awarded by a domestic entity. The order is expected to be executed by March 2027.

Saatvik said the promoter and promoter group have no interest in the entity that awarded the order. The company also clarified that the transaction does not fall within the ambit of related party dealings.

About Saatvik Green Energy

Saatvik Green Energy, founded in 2015 and headquartered in Gurugram, is one of India’s leading manufacturers of solar photovoltaic modules, also offering engineering, procurement and construction services for solar power plants. The company operates through subsidiaries in India and the US, with related-party entities supporting raw materials, logistics and financing.

Since its inception, it has supplied more than 2.50 GW of solar PV modules to buyers in India and abroad. Its product range includes MonoPERC, bifacial and N-TopCon module technologies for residential, commercial and utility-scale projects.

Saatvik Green Energy share price rises 3.26% at market open

Saatvik Green Energy’s share price was up 3.26% as of intraday on August 21, 2026. The company’s stock price has been down 7.8% in the past month. Over the past year, Saatvik Green Energy’s share price has been down 5.96%.