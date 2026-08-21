The IPO pipeline is getting busier, with a consumer-tech name now being added to the list. Atomberg Technologies has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the SEBI.

The proposed issue combines a fresh share sale with an Offer for Sale (OFS). Let’s take a look at the five key things investors need to know before the IPO takes shape.

How big is the Atomberg IPO?

The proposed IPO will include a fresh issue of shares worth up to Rs 450 crore. It will also have an offer for sale of around 7.65 crore shares by existing shareholders.

An OFS means existing investors sell their shares, with the proceeds going to them rather than the company.

Atomberg may also consider a pre-IPO placement of up to Rs 90 crore. If completed, the amount raised through the placement will be reduced from the fresh issue.

The IPO will have 75% reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), 15% for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) and 10% for retail investors.

Atomberg IPO objectives

The fresh capital is largely placed for business expansion and strengthening the balance sheet.

Use of funds Amount Brand awareness and performance marketing Rs 150 crore Research and development Rs 100 crore Repayment/prepayment of borrowings Rs 90 crore General corporate purposes Balance amount

Atomberg IPO: Revenue is growing, but losses remain

Atomberg’s revenue from operations rose to Rs 1,293.77 crore in FY26, compared with Rs 959.51 crore in FY25 and Rs 796.98 crore in FY24.

However, Adjusted EBITDA stood at Rs 37.12 crore in FY26, down from Rs 51.35 crore in FY25 and Rs 152.07 crore in FY24.

The company’s restated loss narrowed to Rs 148.88 crore in FY26, from Rs 199.08 crore in FY24.

Atomberg IPO: Revenue from online and offline channels

Revenue from online channels increased to Rs 456.45 crore in FY26, from Rs 234.51 crore in FY24. Offline revenue also increased to Rs 820.11 crore from Rs 562.47 crore during the same period.

Online channels contributed around 35.76% of consumer appliance revenue in FY26, giving the company a significant digital presence.

What does Atomberg actually do?

The company was founded by Manoj Meena in 2012, with Sibabrata Das joining as co-founder in 2013. Atomberg operates in technology-led consumer appliances.

There is another part of the business that investors should watch. Its subsidiary, Atomberg Innovations, develops components such as motors and controllers and supplies them to enterprise customers including Blue Star, Voltas and Godrej.

The company operates two leased manufacturing facilities in Pune, Maharashtra.

Atomberg IPO book-running lead managers

ICICI Securities, Avendus Capital and IIFL Capital Services are the book-running lead managers for the Atomberg IPO. MUFG Intime India will act as the registrar to the issue, handling the application and allotment process.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual information regarding the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) filed by Atomberg Technologies Limited and is intended solely for educational and informational purposes. It does not constitute an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy, sell, or subscribe to any securities or participation in the proposed initial public offering (IPO). Investors should carefully read the official Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) filed with SEBI and consult a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making any investment decisions. This disclaimer has been generated using AI to support user well-being and responsible content consumption.