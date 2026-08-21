Silver Rate (Chandi Price) Today in India

On 21 August 2026, the price of 1 gm of silver was ₹246, and the price of 1 kg of silver was ₹246,040, reflecting a gain of 0.85% compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, the 10 gm silver rate is at ₹2,460.

Silver prices in India are largely influenced by international spot silver rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on silver among other things. Silver Rate Today in India (₹ per 1 gm, 10 gm, 1 kg) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 1 gm 246 244 2.08 0.85% 10 gm 2,460 2,440 20.80 0.85% 1 Kg 246,040 243,960 2,080.00 0.85% More: Detailed tables and charts on the silver rate today in India

Why is the Silver price moving today?

Silver prices are trending up on the back of a soft dollar and the US Treasury’s bond buyback decision. A weak greenback makes precious metals less expensive for holders of other currencies, thereby increasing demand.

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Markets expect the US Federal Reserve to keep its rate unchanged at its September meeting, contrary to earlier expectations of a rate hike. This also added to the gains for the white metal; lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-interest-bearing assets like gold and silver.

The white metal is trading with a bullish momentum as investors turn towards safe-haven assets driven by heightened volatility in currencies and bonds.

Outlook for Silver Investors

Analysts suggest that silver prices will trade with a positive bias in the near term, driven by a soft dollar, a change in yields, and lowered expectations of a rate hike.

“MCX Silver opened with a gap up near Rs 245,000, up 0.64%, holding firm near multi-week highs after a sharp rally from the Rs 230,000 zone. Immediate resistance is at Rs 245,000-246,000, and a break above targets next resistance at Rs 250,000-251,000. Immediate support is at Rs 241,000-240,000, with next support at Rs 236,000-235,000. RSI at 64.10, rising, confirms strong bullish momentum after the metal’s sharp move this week. Bias stays constructive, with a hold above Rs 245,000 needed to extend gains toward Rs 250,000; a slip below Rs 240,000 risks a pullback toward Rs 236,000,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money

Retail investors are advised to track not just domestic rates but also international trends before making buying decisions.

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Silver Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per gm)

City 1 gm(₹) 10 gm(₹) 1000 gm(₹) Ahmedabad 246 ( 1.59 ) 2,459 ( 15.90 ) 245,860 ( 1,590.00 ) Bangalore 246 ( 2.07 ) 2,462 ( 20.70 ) 246,230 ( 2,070.00 ) Chennai 247 ( 2.09 ) 2,468 ( 20.90 ) 246,760 ( 2,090.00 ) Delhi 246 ( 2.08 ) 2,456 ( 20.80 ) 245,620 ( 2,080.00 ) Hyderabad 246 ( 2.08 ) 2,464 ( 20.80 ) 246,430 ( 2,080.00 ) Kolkata 246 ( 2.08 ) 2,457 ( 20.80 ) 245,720 ( 2,080.00 ) Mumbai 246 ( 2.08 ) 2,460 ( 20.80 ) 246,040 ( 2,080.00 ) Pune 246 ( 2.08 ) 2,460 ( 20.80 ) 246,040 ( 2,080.00 ) Surat 246 ( 2.08 ) 2,464 ( 20.80 ) 246,370 ( 2,080.00 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

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