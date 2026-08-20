By Anuj Bhalla

Every technology wave begins with a breakthrough, but value appears only when it works at scale. For enterprise AI, contextual understanding was the breakthrough. After years of learning the language of business, its next test is whether it can act reliably and create measurable impact.

The first phase of adoption rested on a simple assumption: the more information an AI system could absorb, the better its decisions would become. Companies connected AI models to documents, customer histories, transaction records, policies, and institutional knowledge. Feeding AI every possible input, a trend sometimes referred to here as “context-maxxing,” became a proxy for intelligence.

That investment was necessary. AI must understand operations, intent, and business priorities before it can act responsibly. Execution is only as sound as the understanding that guides it.

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But enterprise AI is now reaching an inflection point. Maturity will no longer be judged by how much context an AI system consumes, but by how dependably that understanding translates into action and whether those actions generate measurable business outcomes. The maturity journey extends from “context-maxxing” (what an AI can understand), through “execution-maxxing” (what it can reliably do) and, ultimately to “outcome-maxxing” (the business value it can deliver).

Context remains foundational, but maximising it is not the same as improving it. The key takeaway is that AI does not need to know everything; it needs to know the right things. Excessive context can create conflicting signals, increase costs, and distract systems from their objective. Real capability lies in identifying the smallest set of timely, trustworthy, and relevant information needed to make sound decisions.

Yet, choosing the right context solves only half the problem. Imagine an employee who knows every policy, customer, and process but never finishes any work. Many AI systems are still at this stage. They are knowledgeable and articulate, yet struggle to complete complex tasks consistently.

Value emerges when understanding leads to execution. In retail, AI that understands refund policies, purchase history, and fraud rules can process eligible refunds while escalating exceptions. In billing, it can resolve routine disputes, route approvals, and close cases. In supply chain operations, it can identify disruptions, recommend inventory reallocations, and alert teams before delays affect customers.

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The pattern is consistent. AI must perceive the right context, reason over what matters, act within defined boundaries, and measure what changes as a result. A 2025 McKinsey survey found that larger organisations were more likely than smaller ones to have scaled AI. Yet only 39% of respondents reported any enterprise-level impact on EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes), with most estimating that contribution at below 5%. In many cases, adoption is advancing faster than measurable value creation.

The future of enterprise AI will belong to organisations that master three capabilities: building rich contextual awareness, avoiding context dilution, and translating understanding into reliable execution. Context enables informed decisions. Execution turns decisions into outcomes. Outcomes create business value and lasting competitive edge.

Together, this progression from context to execution and ultimately to outcomes represents the true maturity curve of enterprise AIand the standard by which its success will increasingly be measured.



The writer is SVP and Global Delivery Head – Cloud & Infrastructure Services, Cognizant