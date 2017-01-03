Google CEO Sundar Pichai to host tech event in India tomorrow: here’s what to expect

Sundar Pichai had arrived in India for a holiday trip just before the New Year, yet he is expected to make some announcement tomorrow and the focus will be on small businesses and startups. (Picture: Reuters)

Google CEO Sundar Pichai will be hosting a technology event on January 4. The event will also be attended by IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad along with many senior executives from Google. Google has sent out press invites for the event and is likely to address the small and medium businesses in India. The invite says, “At Google, we are excited about partnering the businesses to help them unlock exponential growth through the power of digital.” Pichai had arrived in India for a holiday trip just before the New Year, yet he is expected to make some announcement tomorrow and the focus will be on small businesses and startups. Google’s announcement is expected to be in sync with government’s Digital India and start up India initiatives.

As per reports the Google CEO is expected to announce something on Digital Unlocked platform which is an online learning tool for small businesses and startups. The training is certified by Google in association with Indian School of Business, Hyderabad. Moreover, Indian startups have been joining Googe’s Launchpad Accelerator where experts from the company help startups and many Indians have got the benefits of the programme.

Pichai had passed out from the elite institute in 1993 with a BTech in metallurgical and materials engineering. He then went on to pursue an MS in Engineering and Materials Science from Stanford University and an MBA from the Wharton School. Later on, he joined Google in 2004 as its vice president of product management, where he led the team working on Google’s Chrome browser and operating system, before being elevated as its CEO last year. He will also be visiting IIT Kharagpur.

Google wants an upper hand in a fast evolving Indian economy which is adapting technology and digital efforts faster than ever. Google has a WiFi project in India and has managed to provide it in 100 stations in the country. Google has made several other initiatives like Hindi-support for its popular virtual assistant, the Google Assistant.

(with agency inputs)