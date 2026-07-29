In an effort to curb the spread of deepfakes and spam, India’s homegrown Arattai messenger app has introduced an optional identity verification layer designed to curb online impersonation, spam, and deepfake attempts. The update allows users across Android, iOS, Windows, and Mac to verify their accounts through Aadhaar IDs.

Upon completing the check, verified Arattai profiles receive a permanent green verification badge, enabling users to prove their real-world identity to contacts and filter out messages from unverified accounts.

Arattai brings Aadhaar verification

The verification using government ID comes at a time when generative AI tools have only aided identity spoofing and scam operations across the digital world. Traditional social networks have largely responded by requiring extensive personal data disclosures or charging monthly subscription fees for verified status indicators (like X, Facebook and Instagram).

Arattai’s architecture allows the messenger app to validate users without continuous data tracking. By allowing users to voluntarily authenticate their accounts against official national identity databases, Arattai allows confirmed real-world identity on public channels, community forums, and business interactions.

How to get verified on Arattai

To initiate verification, look for the ‘Get verified’ badge under the profile image and follow the on-screen instructions to get your green badge.

During the verification process, the user initiates an encrypted check against official records to confirm real-human status. Once the authentication succeeds and a verified badge is issued, Zoho says that the underlying identification data is immediately discarded rather than stored in company databases.

To complement this verification, Arattai says it maintains strict operational boundaries:

– All user communications and metadata remain housed exclusively within data centers inside Indian borders.

– Verified users can participate in public channels using custom usernames, keeping their phone numbers and contact details hidden from public view.

– Arattai operates without advertisements or data selling, ensuring verified user metadata is never packaged or transferred to third-party ad networks.

Zoho doubles down on privacy, security

Zoho has also released a couple of privacy and security features on Arattai to strengthen its stand against Meta’s WhatsApp.

– Conversations stay confidential using End-to-End Encryption (E2EE) for individual messages and broadcasts, alongside a secure Encrypted Chat Backup option for Google Drive and iCloud. This locks the backup data behind a password or recovery code, ensuring files cannot be compromised during cloud storage or recovery.

– Users can also protect their phone numbers in group settings with the ‘Hide Phone Number’ feature. This hides their contact information from unknown Arattai members when joining public groups.

– Businesses can use a ‘Click to Chat’ link on their websites to help connect with customers instantly.

– To clear data in retired or inactive communities, group owners can use ‘Delete Group’ to permanently wipe old group histories for everyone at once.

– Users can use ‘Schedule Meetings’ with virtual waiting rooms to explicitly authorise who can enter.

– Screen Security will dynamically black out the Arattai screen while you are switching apps, thus keeping chats protected during active screen sharing.