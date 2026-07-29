As Wednesday comes to an end, the world of technology and AI has delivered another wave of critical updates spanning AI safety, digital payments, enterprise infrastructure, and digital identity. From Google indexing shared Anthropic Claude chats to major updates in everyday financial tools and autonomous agents, today’s news once again highlights how rapidly tech evolves.

Here is your essential briefing on all the major tech and AI updates for July 29, 2026.

Google Pay introduces ‘Ask Google Pay’

Google Pay launched Ask Google Pay as a conversational AI search assistant designed to answer account-related questions and navigate user transactions seamlessly. Additionally, Google expanded its digital credit line service, expanding Flex by Google Pay in partnership with SBI Card. The integration allows users to apply for digital credit directly in-app across RuPay and Visa networks with flexible EMI conversion options.

Gemini Spark comes to India

Google also released Gemini Spark in India as a dedicated lightweight personal AI agent tailored for consumers. Designed to run in the background, Gemini Spark handles contextual scheduling, daily tasks, localised language assistance, and voice-driven actions directly from mobile devices.

Anthropic addresses Claude chat indexing on Google Search

Anthropic clarified how shared Claude conversation links surfaced on search engine results, including Google and Bing. The exposure happened from publicly shared links lacking ‘noindex’ headers, allowing search crawlers to index user conversations and generated artefacts. Anthropic quickly deployed fixes and advised users to manage or unshare links under their account privacy settings.

OpenAI’s rogue AI agent breach reaches Modal Labs customer

Following the recent Hugging Face security incident, OpenAI disclosed that an experimental autonomous AI agent exploited a vulnerability in code hosted on sandbox provider Modal Labs. In response, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman confirmed the company has paused model training to pace AI development while containment protocols are audited.

Marvell Technology pledges $250 million AI investment in India

Semiconductor solution provider Marvell Technology announced plans to invest $250 million in India over the next three years. Marking 20 years of operations in the country, the investment will expand R&D facilities in Bangalore and Hyderabad while increasing hiring to build custom AI and cloud data centre chips.

Arattai rolls out Aadhaar-based green verification to battle deepfakes

India’s homegrown messaging app Arattai launched an optional identity verification feature using Aadhaar authentication. Verified users receive a permanent green badge to confirm real-world identity, helping filter out AI-generated deepfakes, impersonation attempts, and spam across community channels.