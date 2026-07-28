Rail connectivity across Uttar Pradesh has received a boost with the launch of the Kasganj–Aishbagh Daily Express. The new train service was flagged off on July 26, 2026, and will give passengers a daily travel option between Kasganj and Aishbagh in Lucknow.

The service is expected to make travel easier for passengers across western and central Uttar Pradesh. Check the train route and stoppages below.

Kasganj–Aishbagh Express: Route and Stoppages

The Kasganj–Aishbagh Express will connect several important towns and cities in Uttar Pradesh. On its route, the train will stop at Ujhani, Badaun, Bareilly, Izzatnagar, Pilibhit, Puranpur, Mailani, Gola Gokarannath, Lakhimpur, Sitapur, Sidhauli and Mohibullapur before reaching Aishbagh in Lucknow.

These stoppages will give passengers from several districts easier access to Lucknow and other important destinations along the route.

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Daily service to benefit passengers

The Kasganj–Aishbagh Express will run daily, giving passengers greater flexibility when planning their journeys. The service is expected to be particularly useful for people travelling regularly for work, education and business. Students and traders travelling between different parts of Uttar Pradesh are also likely to benefit from the additional daily rail connection.

Better connectivity across Uttar Pradesh

The launch of the new train is aimed at strengthening rail connectivity across the state by linking Kasganj with key destinations in western and central Uttar Pradesh. The service will provide passengers with another travel option while improving access to towns and cities along the route.

With a daily train now available between Kasganj and Aishbagh, passengers can expect better connectivity, more travel options and greater convenience for regular journeys.

More train services to improve UP connectivity

The new Kasganj–Aishbagh service comes as more train services are being added across Uttar Pradesh. In May 2026, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced a new passenger train between Gorakhpur and Lucknow, connecting Nakaha Jungle and Daliganj.

These services are expected to make travel easier for passengers and improve connectivity between different parts of the state.