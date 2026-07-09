Insolation Energy has been awarded an order aggregating to Rs 558.29 crore by NTPC Renewables Energy, a wholly-owned subsidiary of PSU-NTPC for supply of Solar PV Modules, the company said in its exchange filing. The contract stands domestic in nature.

Insolation Energy: Order details

The solar energy company will execute the order in the financial year 2026-27. The company’s share price rose more than 12% following the order deal. Under the scope of agreement, Insolation Energy will supply solar photovoltaic (PV) modules to NTPC Renewables Energy.

The total size of the order stands Rs 558.29 crore, inclusive of GST, neither the company’s promoter nor its promoter group companies have interest in the awarding entity. The order does not fall under the ambit of related party transactions.

“..Insolation Green Energy Private Limited, a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Insolation Energy..has been awarded a contract amounting to Rs 558.29 Crores by NTPC Renewable Energy Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC for supply of of Solar PV Modules, the company said in its exchange filing.

Insolation Energy share price

Insolation Energy’s stock ended Thursday’s trade on NSE at Rs 118.56, up 9% from its previous close. Over the past one month the company’s share price has increased by 3%, while over the past six months it has advanced by nearly 25%

Insolation Energy: Q4 financial performance

For the Jan-March quarter the company posted its consolidated revenue from operations at Rs 793.93 crore, rising over 100% from Rs 396.76 crore reported in the year-ago period. Its consolidated net profit for Q4FYW6 stood at Rs 700.7 crore jumping 65% year-on-year from Rs 423.6 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

About the company

Insolation Energy is engaged in the business of manufacturing solar PV modules. The company serves utility-scale, commercial & industrial (C&I), rooftop and caters to solar markets across India. It is headquartered in Jaipur, Rajasthan.