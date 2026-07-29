To manage the extra rush of passengers travelling between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, particularly on the Hubballi–Rameswaram route, Indian Railways introduced special train services between the two destinations. The service has received a good response from passengers, prompting the Railways to extend its operation for a few more trips.

The Hubballi–Rameswaram Express Special will now operate for five additional trips in both directions, providing passengers with more travel options between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. The extended services will run from early August through the end of August 2026.

The extension will be useful for passengers travelling to Rameswaram and other important towns along the route, as the special train passes through several key stations in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. You can check out the special train’s extended schedule, route and halts here.

Hubballi–Rameswaram Special: Extended Schedule

S.No Train No. Route Day of service Notified upto Extension for the period Trips 1 07355 Hubballi – Rameswaram Sun 26.07.2026 August 2 to August 30, 2026 05 2 07356 Rameswaram– Hubballi Mon 27.07.2026 August 3 to August 31, 2026. 05

The special train between Hubballi and Rameswaram (Train No. 07355) will operate every Sunday from August 2 to August 30, 2026. In the return direction, Train No. 07356 Rameswaram–SSS Hubballi Express Special will run every Monday from August 3 to August 31, 2026.

The extension means passengers will get five additional services from Hubballi to Rameswaram and five return services from Rameswaram to Hubballi. The Hubballi–Rameswaram service will operate on August 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30, while the return service will run on August 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31.

Train Route and Stoppages

The special train will cover several important railway stations across Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Starting from SSS Hubballi Junction, the train will pass through Haveri, Ranibennur, Harihar, Davangere and Chikjajur Junction. It will then continue through Birur Junction, Arsikere Junction, Tiptur, Tumkur and Banaswadi before entering Tamil Nadu. The route also includes Hosur, Dharmapuri, Salem Junction, Namakkal and Karur Junction.

Further south, the train will halt at Tiruchchirappalli Junction, Pudukkottai, Karaikkudi Junction, Sivaganga and Manamadurai Junction. It will then continue towards Ramanathapuram, before reaching its final destination, Rameswaram.