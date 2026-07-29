For all those using WhatsApp on their computers, Meta has finally heard your plea. With Kunal Shah at the helm, WhatsApp has now added the ability to make/take video calls directly on WhatsApp Web – the version you see on your PC browser. WhatsApp has officially introduced Web Calling, bringing native, end-to-end encrypted voice and video calls directly into the browser via WhatsApp Web, alongside a suite of call management and audio-visual upgrades.

Prior to this, desktop users had to download the dedicated WhatsApp app on Windows or Mac, if they wanted to make audio or video calls on their PC. With the update, there’s no need to download the app.

One of the key benefits of this feature is the ability to conduct calls on locked-down work laptops, shared library computers, or secondary devices where installing the standalone WhatsApp isn’t permitted or practical.

WhatsApp calls on browser

With the browser-based calling service, users can initiate or join one-on-one and group calls straight from WhatsApp Web with no additional software downloads required.

Note that the web interface is not a stripped-back alternative to the desktop app. It includes key desktop features like:

Screen sharing: Present documents, slides, or browser windows in real time.

In-call reactions: Send live emoji feedback during meetings.

Dedicated calls tab: View complete call histories and manage favourite contacts directly from the browser interface.

As far as safety is concerned, Meta says that web browser-based calls retain the platform’s core security standard of full end-to-end encryption with no time limits or subscription paywalls.

Key features of WhatsApp browser call

In addition to direct browser access, WhatsApp is rolling out five core tools designed to streamline mid-call handoffs, boost meeting security, and improve overall audio-visual quality:

Seamless call transfer

This allows you to move an active group call between your smartphone, tablet, and WhatsApp Web or Desktop on the fly without hanging up on the person. This is best for transitioning a meeting call from your phone while walking home to your laptop once you sit down at your desk.

Group waiting rooms

This feature holds incoming participants in a virtual queue until the meeting organiser manually approves their entry when using custom call links. This is ideal for preventing uninvited guests from joining large group calls, study sessions, or team check-ins.

Built-in noise suppression

This feature actively filters out distracting ambient background noise with a simple toggle inside the in-call settings menu, making it easy to take calls in busy coffee shops, loud public transit, or windy outdoor spaces.