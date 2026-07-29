For William Beetham, a sixth-generation Wairarapa sheep farmer, the India–New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (FTA) is about more than lower tariffs.

He sees it as an opportunity to introduce New Zealand’s premium lamb and wool to a growing market while strengthening ties with Indian customers.

“New Zealand has traditionally exported wool to India, but there is significant potential to expand exports of sheep meat as well,” said Beetham, managing director of Beetham Pastural, farms more than 1,500 hectares across two properties in the lower North Island. “The agreement opens the door to reaching new customers, developing long-term business relationships, and introducing more Indian consumers to the products we produce on our farms.”

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The agreement immediately removes India’s 30% tariff on New Zealand sheep meat and the 2.75% tariff on wool, giving exporters improved access to one of the world’s fastest-growing consumer markets.

India imports NZ$66 million of New Zealand wool annually, while sheep meat exports remain under NZ$15 million, offering significant growth potential.

Premium Quality

“Our sheep are raised outdoors on natural pasture, allowing them to graze freely and express their natural behaviours,” he said. “We also place a strong emphasis on environmental sustainability and producing food responsibly.”

He believes those attributes—grass-fed production, animal welfare, sustainability and food safety—will increasingly appeal to Indian consumers seeking premium food.

“We focus on protecting and enhancing the native biodiversity on our farms by preserving indigenous forests, controlling pests and creating conditions where native birds and wildlife can thrive alongside our farming activities.”

The Beetham family’s farming roots stretch back to 1856, and William said maintaining a successful farming business across six generations has required resilience.

“We’ve navigated world wars, commodity price cycles, droughts and many other challenges while keeping the business strong and the family involved,” he said.

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Industry Backing

ANZ Regional Manager Edwina Simcox said farmers such as the Beethams are well positioned to benefit from stronger trade with India. The bank works with sheep, beef and wool producers to invest in resilient businesses while supporting initiatives such as the New Zealand Farm Assurance Programme, which promotes sustainability, traceability, animal welfare and higher environmental standards.

“Consumers around the world increasingly want food that is produced sustainably and with lower emissions,” Simcox said. “Traceability and sustainability help meet these expectations while strengthening New Zealand’s reputation for producing premium food and fibre.”

“Free trade agreements play a vital role in strengthening those relationships, expanding market access and supporting long-term growth,” Beetham said. That’s why the India–New Zealand FTA is such an exciting development for our industry, he added.

(The writer was in Masterton at ANZ Bank New Zealand’s invitation.)