Good News! WhatsApp update brings QR code scan feature to make payments easier; here is how to avail

WhatsApp has added a QR Code payments option for the users in its latest update that will enable people to pay through their messaging app. (AP)

WhatsApp has added a QR Code payments option for the users in its latest update that will enable people to pay through their messaging app. However, this facility of payments option is currently available on Android beta version only. The update was rolled out on Sunday and is available for download via Google Play Store, reported telecomtalk.info.

In order to avail the service, the user needs to go to Settings by pressing the three-dot menu on the right top and then tap on Payments. Further scroll down and choose the new payment option. There will be two options available – one is UPI ID and the other one is Scan QR Code. UPI ID was introduced earlier this month along with the Notify button.

While the user will be directed to the QR code scanning screen on choosing the QR Code payments option. The user will then be asked to insert the amount that they would like to transfer, following the UPI PIN for verification.

To use the QR code payment options on WhatsApp, the user needs to download the latest version 2.18.93 from Google Play Store as mentioned earlier. For now, this feature is available only for the beta users, however, a stable version of the app is expected to be rolled out soon.

This feature is currently available for select users who have enrolled for WhatsApp beta testing programme. The regular users can join the beta programme of WhatsApp to receive speedier updates, however, it is not certain that the payment facility will be available to you post that. To sign up for the beta programme, the user can to go to Google Play store and search for WhatsApp in the search bar.

Tap on it, and scroll down to find the option to Join as a beta tester for the app. Tap the Join button and wait for the application to switch from stable to beta version. This will enable the user to get latest beta updates for their application.

In the earlier feature of payment through UPI ID, WhatsApp allowed users to make payments only to the contacts list. It is currently allowing users to make 20 UPI payments or up to Rs 1 lakh per day, as per the report. However, with the introduction of the new feature , it is now possible for users to send money directly to a UPI ID without going to the chat window and hitting the attachments menu.