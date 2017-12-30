Good news for Reliance Jio customers! Mukesh Ambani company defeated Airtel, Idea, Vodafone in terms of 4G speed

According to a report released by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) revealed that Reliance Jio registered top 4G download speed of 21.8 Mbps at the end of October, which made the company fastest mobile broadband service provider in India.

According to a report released by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) revealed that Reliance Jio registered top 4G download speed of 21.8 Mbps at the end of October, which made the company fastest mobile broadband service provider in India. Idea Cellular recorded the highest upload speed of 7.1 Mbps in the month of October. An user needs upload speed to share videos, photos or any multimedia while download speed is needed to download or access videos, photos or files from the internet. Reliance Jio had an upper hand on Vodafone by a double margin as Vodafone recorded peak 4G download speed of 9.9 Mbps compared to 21.8 Mbps of Reliance Jio. Other major competitors like Bharti Airtel and Idea Cellular registered 9.3 Mbps and 8.1 Mbps top download speed respectively. Reliance Jio’s 4G speed, however, has dipped from September when it recorded a highest of 21.9 Mbps 4G download speed.

The TRAI collects and computes data download speed with the help of its MySpeed application on a real-time basis. Upload speed data showed Idea Cellular was followed by Vodafone which recorded 6.2 Mbps upload speed, Jio with 4.9 Mbps and Airtel network showed upload speed of 3.9 mbps. The daily average speed, updated dynamically, showed download speed on Jio network in the range of 19.6 to 25.2 Mbps during night. The average download speed on Vodafone network during the second half of the day was in the range of 6.8 – 9.3 Mbps, Idea 8.6 – 9.8 Mbps and Airtel average download speed was in the range of 4.9-8.7 Mbps.

Telecom giant Reliance Jio controlled by Mukesh Ambani is set to buy spectrum, towers and other wireless infrastructure of Anil Ambani’s Reliance Communications in a bid to pull out his brother from loan defaults. RCom has put its assets on sale for repayment of lenders’ Rs 45,000 crore loan. The Reliance Jio- RCom deal puts Ambani brothers in an advantageous position, but subsequently may lead to higher tariffs as well. Fitch Ratings has said that Reliance Jio’s recent plans indicated higher tariffs. RCom on Thursday said that the company has signed a conclusive agreement with Reliance Jio for sale of towers, MCNs and fibre, under which it will sell its 4G services and 43,000 towers to Reliance Jio.