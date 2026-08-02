Candidates appearing for NEET-PG 2026 could face fewer travel-related issues this year, with changes aimed at improving test-centre allocation and giving aspirants more time to plan their journey. The exam will also be held in a single shift, whereas tighter identity checks and surveillance measures will be used to prevent malpractice. The overhaul was announced by the Health Ministry on Saturday — the latest in a series of examination reforms introduced after nationwide protests over paper leaks and other irregularities.

NEET-PG 2026 is slated for August 30. A total of 2,73,183 candidates have registered, over 12.5% more in comparison to last year. The examination will be conducted across approximately 340 cities and more than 1,300 centres, according to information shared by the PIB.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda assessed preparations involving the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), technology partners and other agencies ahead of the examination.

Three state choices could reduce travel burden

Candidates have to fill in three states as their preferred test locations, with the state corresponding to their communication address required to be the first preference.

The measures aim to improve candidates’ chances of getting examination centres nearer to where they live.

Candidates are also expected to receive information about their test city around three weeks before the examination. This should give students more time to travel, arrange transport and accommodation.

180 questions in 210 minutes

NEET-PG 2026 will include 180 questions, with candidates getting 210 minutes to complete the test.

The revised format gives aspirants more time for each question without increasing the overall examination duration.

Importantly, the entire examination will be held in a single shift.

Aadhaar, iris verification on the day of the examination

Security and candidate verification are also being strengthened. Aadhaar-based authentication will be used during the application process and again on the day of the examination.

If fingerprint authentication is unsuccessful, iris-based biometric verification can be used instead.

More than 60,000 examination personnel will be deployed. Security arrangements will include CCTV surveillance, signal jammers, candidate frisking, live supervision, regional command centres and biometric checks.

Examination centres will also undergo advance sealing and verification, whereas independent observers and appraisers will be stationed for additional oversight.

Nadda warns against question-paper rumours

Nadda has cautioned aspirants against people claiming to have obtained the NEET-PG question paper before the examination.

As per the official PIB release, the question paper goes through a protected process involving multiple layers of encryption and restricted access. The final paper is selected shortly before the examination and digitally decrypted only at the scheduled start time.

Nadda also mentioned that any claim that someone has prior access to the question paper is “entirely false and intended to mislead candidates.”

Candidates have been advised to rely on updates issued by NBEMS and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, rather than unverified information.

NBEMS has also introduced a dedicated email channel through which instances of suspected impersonation, touting and other unfair practices can be reported.

The Health Minister has asked all agencies involved to coordinate closely to ensure candidates face minimum inconvenience while maintaining the security and integrity of the examination.