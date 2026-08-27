ChatGPT can do a lot of things, and now, it will show ads. OpenAI has officially launched its ChatGPT Ads program in India, marking the arrival of sponsored content showing in conversations for adult content. Ads will be limited to the free access tier and ChatGPT Go only, thus helping OpenAI fund its AI services, and indirectly encouraging users to opt for a higher paid tier of ChatGPT.

Who sees Ads and what shows up in ads

OpenAI’s new monetisation update targets users aged 18 and older who operate on ChatGPT’s Free and Go plans. Paid subscribers across higher-tier accounts, including ChatGPT Plus, Pro, Business, Enterprise, and Education, will remain entirely ad-free.

Since user trust is a major concern, OpenAI outlined specific guardrails governing when and where sponsored content appears:

Placement: Ads are positioned beneath standard AI-generated answers, clearly labelled as “Sponsored”, and triggered only when relevant to the product or service in context.

Ads won’t affect responses: OpenAI clarifies that sponsored messages are rendered after the chatbot forms its response. Paid partnerships will not influence, bias, or alter the core output generated by the AI model.

Sensitive content restrictions: ChatGPT ads are prohibited around sensitive, high-stakes, or regulated topics, including mental health inquiries, medical advice, and political discussions.

Dave Dugan, Vice President and Head of Global Ads Solutions at OpenAI, stated “Our goal is to preserve what makes ChatGPT valuable: independent answers, conversations that stay private from advertisers, and meaningful user control.”

OpenAI reveals what it shares and protects

As AI platforms integrate advertising, personal data handling remains a key concern. OpenAI has established baseline privacy promises to mitigate privacy risks.

– Aggregated performance metrics (total ad impressions and click-through rates)

– General campaign conversion telemetry.

– Personal user identity, precise age, and exact geographic location.

– Raw chat logs, prompt history, and context of conversations.

– Personal traits, hobbies, or stored memories from individual accounts

While advertisers cannot view user identities or conversation histories, ads may leverage ChatGPT’s internal memory features to remain relevant to user hobbies or preferences. However, OpenAI allows users to opt out by disabling memory features or clearing personal ad data within account settings.