India and the United States have signed a Rs 292 crore government‑to‑government deal for the Indian Army to buy around 60 Javelin anti‑tank guided missiles under emergency procurement powers, with deliveries expected to begin by the end of fiscal 2026‑27.

The purchase, cleared under the EP‑6 (Emergency Procurement) window, was authorised to quickly bolster capabilities after ‘Operation Sindoor’ last year, defence sources said to ANI. While the quantity is limited—emergency rules cap such buys at Rs 300 crore per equipment category—the deal is seen as a strategic step that could pave the way for future co‑production of the system in India.

What the deal covers: Numbers, route and timeline

The agreement is being processed through the US Foreign Military Sales (FMS) route, with the Indian Army signing a Letter of Offer and Acceptance (LOA) for the Javelin system which indicate the order is for about 60 missiles, with a smaller number of launchers than originally envisaged, bringing the contract value to roughly Rs 292–294 crore (around $45–46 million).

Deliveries under EP‑6 are expected to start reaching the forces by 2026‑27, though some vendors have sought timeline extensions due to disruptions linked to the West Asia conflict.

Why Javelin: A battle‑tested, fire‑and‑forget tank killer

The FGM‑148 Javelin is a man‑portable, shoulder‑fired, medium‑range anti‑tank missile jointly produced by the Javelin Joint Venture of Lockheed Martin and RTX (Raytheon). It uses fire‑and‑forget guidance: once locked on, the missile tracks the target automatically, allowing the gunner to take cover or reposition.

Its signature top‑attack mode lets it climb over a target and strike the thinner top armour of tanks, while a soft‑launch design enables safe firing from enclosed spaces like buildings and bunkers. The system is already in service with the US Army and Marine Corps and many allied forces, and has been used in real combat across several conflicts.

The buy comes under the Emergency Procurement (EP) powers granted to the armed forces to rapidly close critical gaps after operational experiences in Operation Sindoor. Under EP rules, each service headquarters can conclude urgent acquisitions up to a delegated ceiling of Rs 300 crore per equipment, which is why the Javelin order is intentionally limited in size.

In the same EP window, the Army is also procuring Excalibur precision‑guided artillery rounds, which it has inducted earlier under past emergency windows and already uses with its M777 howitzers.

From urgent buy to possible “Make in India”

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor called it “BIG news”, writing, “India plans to buy the battle‑tested Javelin anti‑tank system… this is a great step forward in the US–India defence relationship and opens the door to co‑production possibilities.”

A US readout added that the agreement “creates new opportunities for our defence industries to work together” and “opens discussions on mutually beneficial co‑production”.

BIG news! India plans to buy the battle-tested Javelin anti-tank system. Just as @secwar highlighted at the May 2026 Shangri-La Dialogue, this is a great step forward in the U.S.-India defense relationship and opens the door to co-production possibilities. The engagement between… — Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) August 28, 2026

India has been pursuing a man‑portable anti‑tank guided missile (MPATGM) of its own, which has undergone multiple trials but remains under development; the Javelin buy thus provides an immediate capability while the domestic programme matures.

At the same time, Indian industry is already engaging with the Javelin makers as in February 2025, state‑owned Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) signed an agreement with the Javelin Joint Venture to explore manufacturing the system in India, laying groundwork for a larger joint‑production proposal alongside the emergency import.

Defence ties stay strong despite friction

The deal arrives even as broader India–US ties have faced friction in recent months, including US tariffs on Indian goods, pressure over Russian oil purchases, and closer US engagement with Pakistan. Yet the defence relationship has remained resilient, underpinned by a 10‑year defence framework signed last year and a string of major US platforms already in Indian service—such as Apache and Chinook helicopters, C‑17 and C‑130J transports, P‑8I maritime aircraft, and M777 howitzers.

As Ambassador Sergio Gor put it, the engagement is at “record high levels”, and the Javelin LOA “demonstrates the depth of US support for the Indian Army”.

The Rs 292-crore Javelin deal will strengthen the Indian Army’s anti-armour capabilities after Operation Sindoor. It could also deepen India’s ties with the Javelin system and pave the way for joint production and greater defence cooperation.