A major railway infrastructure push is taking shape in Madhya Pradesh, with Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) inviting bids for a ₹1,086.65 crore package to build a new broad-gauge rail section between Kulthana and Rajpura.

The proposed section will add a new link to the state’s railway network and form part of a larger effort to modernise the route. The package covers a 13-km stretch and includes several major civil and railway works.

What does the RVNL package cover?

The package covers the construction of a new broad-gauge railway line from Km 28/970 to Km 42/040, connecting Kulthana and Rajpura stations.

The work includes earthwork along the railway alignment, along with three minor bridges and seven major bridges. It also includes seven tunnels and three mega bridges, making the construction of major structures a key part of the package.

Station buildings are also part of the work. The package further includes electrification of the railway section, which will allow the new line to connect with the existing electrified railway network.

Part of 473-km gauge conversion project

The Kulthana–Rajpura section comes under the larger Ratlam–Mhow–Khandwa–Akola gauge conversion project, which spans around 473 km.

The project involves converting the existing metre-gauge railway network to broad gauge. This is expected to improve the railway infrastructure across parts of Madhya Pradesh and allow the route to connect more effectively with the broader rail network.

The Ratlam–Mhow–Khandwa route is important for the Malwa region, with links towards Khandwa and further into Maharashtra.

Why does the project matter for rail connectivity?

The new section will add broad-gauge infrastructure to a route being upgraded in stages. Once the wider gauge conversion work is completed, the corridor is expected to support smoother movement of trains between towns and cities along the route.

The upgraded network can also make it easier to operate both passenger and freight services and provide better links with other broad-gauge railway routes.