The path to the release of Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) – one of the most anticipated video games of the decade – has been riddled with controversies. After the first trailer dropped in the winter months of late 2023, the world has been awaiting its launch with bated breath, only to see the developer delaying the release multiple times. Rockstar Games, however, assures that GTA 6 is poised to hit the digital stores on November 19, 2026, with the first release reserved for the Sony PlayStation 5 and Microsoft Xbox Series X.

However, it hasn’t been easy for Rockstar Games to keep the game under cover. After an initial leak revealed some early test footage from the development stage, Rockstar Games faced another high-profile leak just months ahead of its commercial release. Prior to Rockstar Games’ hyped release of an extended gameplay trailer on Netflix, an entity operating under the handle Cyberleek published high-profile leaks revealing raw gameplay, world maps, and narrative cutscenes.

Rockstar Games, since then, has been struggling to keep the secrets intact.

What the Cyberleek attack did: Cryptocurrency polls and story spoilers

The leakers, operating collectively or individually under the moniker Cyberleek, initiated a systematic release of gameplay from an early-build version of GTA 6, sharing content systematically rather than dumping everything at once.

To maximise engagement and monetise the leak, Cyberleek launched interactive polls on their website, allowing anonymous internet users to pay in cryptocurrency to vote on which portion of the game’s files should be posted next.

Initial drops focused heavily on technical test footage and world exploration featuring the male protagonist, Jason Duval. However, as the hype and pressure built, Cyberleek moved toward character reveals and plot points, leaking footage of co-protagonist Lucia Caminos and uploading an extended four-and-a-half-minute video detailing the game’s prologue.

What Cyberleek leaked of GTA 6

Cyberleek published a total of 16 gameplay clips and three map screenshots:

Map and world previews: The content revealed cropped portions depicting locations such as Dalton Island, Tequesta Retreat, Gloriana Key, and Catalan Key, followed by a full-view screenshot of the in-game world map.

Minigames and Mechanics: Clips showing Jason playing a basketball minigame and testing a healing drug named Zombix, complete with an on-screen tooltip warning players that frequent use diminishes its effectiveness over time.

Combat and vehicles: Videos depicting Jason stealing a taser from a security guard, cycling along an NPC-filled beach, test-driving high-end sports cars, committing armed robberies, causing an explosion at a gas station, and visiting a nudist colony have been revealed.

Flight and verification: Leaked footage showing Jason flying an aircraft over Vice City was shared as well. In one clip, the player shoots the word “LEEK” into a wall using bullet holes, thus proving that the leaker possessed an active, playable dev-build of the game.

Story and character content: We also got to see interior clips of strip clubs and nightclubs, followed by a cutscene introducing Lucia Caminos discussing someone who “drives like a bitch,” culminating in the extended prologue video revealing Lucia’s backstory and minor narrative spoilers.

How Rockstar and Take-Two countered the leaks

Faced with an escalating breach of intellectual property, parent company Take-Two Interactive and developer Rockstar Games took an aggressive multi-pronged legal and public counter-offensive.

1. Legal subpoenas to unmask Cyberleek

Take-Two Interactive filed copyright infringement lawsuits and formal subpoenas targeting major tech and social platforms:

Microsoft and Discord: Subpoenas were filed to force the platforms to hand over user data, IP addresses, and communications tied to Cyberleek accounts.

Google and X (formerly Twitter): Follow-up legal filings aimed to take down mirrors of the copyrighted videos and unmask account holders distributing the stolen dev clips.

The legal filings specifically cited the unauthorised distribution of “stolen content,” indirectly confirming to analysts and fans that the leaked footage was authentic.

2. Rockstar Games reached out to its fanbase

Rather than ignoring the media storm, Rockstar Games addressed the community directly. In an official public statement, the studio acknowledged the breach and framed the unauthorised releases as “heartbreaking” for the development team, who had spent years working on the title in secrecy. The studio reassured fans that development would continue as planned without long-term disruptions to the game’s official reveal schedule.

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What will GTA 6 be about

Based on the two trailers and the sprawling website, Grand Theft Auto VI promises Rockstar Games’ most immersive, technically ambitious open-world experience to date. Set in the fictional state of Leonida – a modern-day satirical take on Florida built around a neon-soaked, sprawling Vice City – the game introduces a dual-protagonist dynamic featuring Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval.

Their Bonnie-and-Clyde-style criminal narrative blends heist mechanics, deep social-media satire, dynamic NPC interactions, and overhauled physical systems. Vice City features a variety of settings, ranging from interactive minigames and dense urban interiors to vast rural airfields and surrounding coastal keys.