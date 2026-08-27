Apple has officially dispatched its invitations for the annual iPhone event scheduled for every autumn. This year, the event has been scheduled for September 9 at 10:30 PM IST and will be streamed live from Apple Park in Cupertino. The keynote marks a crucial transition other than the rumoured foldable iPhone – this will be first event with outgoing CEO Tim Cook giving the mic to John Ternus – Apple’s new CEO.

Hence, the event is going to be closely tracked by Apple fans. The teaser image accompanying the invite is Apple’s classic signature cryptic teaser – a simple, two-word tagline stating, “Surprise and shine”. This is paired with a glowing visual artwork that, once again, has set tech analysts and enthusiasts dissecting every pixel for hints.

What the Apple invite teases with its image

Apple’s invite graphics are rarely decorative fluff. Historically, they always preview key architectural shifts, design finishes, or software paradigms. Be it the iPhone 12’s MagSafe or the iPhone 15 Pro’s Titanium, the teasers have always left us with something.

For this year, it’s all about glow and glass.

The glowing Apple logo & refractive flare: Set against a sky-blue backdrop, the Apple logo is surrounded by an iridescent aura and lens flare. This visual effect strongly mirrors the fluid interface indicators of Siri AI integrated within iOS, hinting that deep, system-wide intelligence upgrades will share the spotlight alongside new hardware.

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The vertical seam in the core: A closer look at the center of the illuminated logo reveals a faint, vertical dividing line. Industry watchers speculate this structural line could be a subtle nod to a folding hinge mechanism, fueling ongoing rumours of Apple’s entry into the foldable space with a prospective iPhone Ultra.

Circular ripples: Concentric rings surrounding the logo hint at the iconic circular layout of Apple Park and the Steve Jobs Theater. It could also denote enhanced spatial sensor capabilities, dynamic display refreshing, or new acoustic features across the peripheral lineup.

Apple September event 2026: What to expect

While the invite is being all cryptic and secretive, market analysts and supply chain experts have outline a packed roster for this year’s keynote.

1. iPhone 18 Pro series

The flagship lineup will be all about the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. Rather than an incremental upgrade over the last generation model, the iPhone 18 Pro series is expected to feature major camera processing upgrades and next-generation chipset efficiency. The iPhone 18 Pro models are likely to feature the 2nm A20 Pro chipset, a variable aperture lens for the main camera, bigger battery, improved Siri AI embedded deep in the system, a smaller Dynamic Island cutout, and bold new red colourway.

2. iPhone Ultra

While the iPhone 18 Pro models are expected to be trendy, it is the iPhone Ultra that’s going to hog attention as Apple’s “One more thing…”. Apple’s foray into the foldable phone category could finally see the iPhone in a new form factor, just ahead of the 20th anniversary celebrations. Rumours have it that the iPhone Ultra will have a display with minimal to no crease, and will have a widescreen display format similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 8.

Similar to the Fold 8, there will be two cameras only at the back. Apple is expected to merge some of the features of iPadOS with iOS 27 specifically for the iPhone Ultra’s main display, thus offering more productivity features. Given the teaser image’s obsession with light blue, we expect Apple to do a light blue theme for the iPhone Ultra.

3. Next-gen Apple Watch

Beyond smartphones, the event is expected to refresh Apple’s wearable ecosystem:

Apple Watch Series 12, Watch Ultra Gen 4: The newer models are likely to feature refined health sensor arrays and longer battery profiles.

Update to AirPods: Apple is also likely to update the base AirPods 4 models, potentially incorporating refined active noise cancellation in the premium variants.

Home and living: Since Siri AI will be the star of the show, Apple is also expected to announce potential revisions to the HomePod mini and Apple TV 4K, positioning them as dedicated hub hardware designed to process localised Siri AI commands.