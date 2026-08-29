Commuters travelling through some of Patna’s busy stretches around Mithapur, Station Road and Karbigahiya are set to get relief, with two new projects opening to traffic. The projects are also expected to make it easier for passengers to reach Patna railway station and Mithapur bus stand.

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Friday inaugurated the first phase of the Karbigahiya-Mithapur flyover and a 2.1 km elevated road from Mithapur to Siipara.

The flyover has been constructed at a cost of Rs 249 crore, as per the Chief Minister.

“Patna’s development has gained new momentum,” Choudhary mentioned in a post on X. He further stated the projects would reduce traffic pressure on Karbigahiya, Station Road and Mithapur while providing “major relief” from congestion on the Mithapur-Sipara route.

Easier access to Patna railway station

For passengers heading to Patna railway station, the Karbigahiya-Mithapur flyover is expected to make the approach smoother, specially through areas that witness heavy road traffic.

The flyover connects Mithapur bus stand with Mithapur Roundabout through the newly constructed Karbigahiya Roundabout.

The project is expected to ease congestion across Mithapur, Karbigahiya and Station Road besides enhancing connectivity to the railway station.

As per a report by ANI, the project also includes approach and service roads. The newly constructed Karbigahiya Roundabout is expected to reduce traffic pressure in the surrounding area and make commuting easier for railway passengers and other road users.

Chaudhary stated the opening of the flyover would make travel to and from the railway station easier.

“People travelling to and from the Mithapur bus stand and surrounding areas will benefit from improved connectivity. Commuting towards Punpun from Mithapur through Mahuli will also become easier,” he stated, as quoted by ANI.

Mithapur-Sipara commuters to benefit

The second project is the 2.1 km elevated road between Mithapur and Sipara, which forms part of the Mithapur-Mahuli-Punpun project.

For commuters those who are regularly using Mithapur-Sipara stretch, the elevated section is expected to provide an alternative to traffic at ground level and help reduce congestion on the route.

The new road is also expected to make onward journeys towards Mahuli and Punpun smoother. Choudhary mentioned that the two projects would improve traffic management in Patna, reduce pressure on major roads and help provide safer travel.

What changes for Patna commuters?

The biggest impact is expected around Mithapur, Station Road, Kabigahiya and the Mithapur-Sipara corridor. Railway passengers and people travelling to the Mithapur bus stand are also expected to benefit from improved road connectivity.

After launching the projects, Chaudhary inspected the new infrastructure and traffic arrangements. He said in his X post that officials were given necessary directions following the inspection.

The Chief Minister inspected the flyover and traffic arrangements on foot and by vehicle, while also reviewing the associated facilities and traffic-flow systems.