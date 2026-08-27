Imagine you are an ordinary taxpayer running a small business and managing your family’s finances.

But unfortunately, while declaring your total income to the income tax department, you face a scrutiny issue regarding certain deposits in your bank account, some loans in your name, and some money owed to you by others.

This is exactly what happened to a taxpayer from Yamuna Nagar, whose case recently came up before the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT), Chandigarh Bench.

However, in a fascinating turn of events, the ITAT granted one final chance to the taxpayer, but with an unusual condition pertaining to environmental goodwill.

For ordinary taxpayers, the case highlights an important lesson: when the Income Tax Department questions cash deposits, loans, creditors, or agricultural income, simply making a claim may not be enough and submitting required documents and evidence to prove it.

The case

In Ranbir Singh v. DCIT, Central-2, Chandigarh [ITA No. 1413/CHD/2026, AY 2017-18, order dated 14 August 2026], the Chandigarh ITAT considered an appeal against the order of the CIT(A)-3, Gurgaon, dated 30 April 2026.

The taxpayer had filed his return declaring taxable income of Rs. 1,79,160 along with agricultural income of Rs. 3 lakh. His case was subsequently selected for scrutiny, during which the Assessing Officer (AO) called for information and supporting documents relating to various transactions reflected in his accounts.

During the assessment proceedings, the AO noticed cash deposits aggregating to Rs. 85.93 lakh in the taxpayer’s bank accounts during the demonetisation period. According to the assessment order, the taxpayer failed to satisfactorily establish the source of these deposits.

The AO also identified unsecured loans of Rs. 9.26 crore and sundry creditors of Rs. 1.07 crore. Since confirmations and other supporting documents were not furnished, the taxpayer was held to have failed to establish the identity and creditworthiness of the lenders and creditors as well as the genuineness of the transactions. The agricultural income of Rs. 3 lakh was also treated as unsubstantiated for want of supporting evidence.

Consequently, additions aggregating to approximately Rs. 11.22 crore were made, comprising the cash deposits, unsecured loans, sundry creditors and agricultural income. The taxpayer’s total income was assessed at approximately Rs. 11.24 crore under Section 143(3) of the Income-tax Act, 1961. On appeal, the CIT(A) upheld the assessment, observing that the additions were justified on the basis of the material available on record.

Before the ITAT, the taxpayer did not seek an immediate deletion of the additions. Instead, his representative requested one final opportunity to produce the relevant documents and substantiate the transactions before the Assessing Officer.

It was submitted that the issues required proper verification of the underlying records. As a condition for receiving this opportunity, the taxpayer voluntarily offered to plant 500 trees at the Yamuna Bank at the Panipat-Samalakha site managed by Hari Yamuna Sehyog Samiti. He also undertook responsibility for the plantation, installation, protection and maintenance of the trees. The representative indicated a maintenance contribution of Rs. 30 per plant for one year.

The Revenue relied on the findings of the CIT(A), but submitted that if another opportunity was granted, the relief should be made strictly conditional upon actual compliance within the period prescribed by the Tribunal. Considering the nature and magnitude of the additions, the need for verification of the relevant evidence and the taxpayer’s undertaking, the ITAT considered it appropriate, in the interest of justice, to grant one final opportunity.

The Tribunal therefore restored the matter to the Assessing Officer, subject to the taxpayer fulfilling the plantation condition within one month from the date of its order. The taxpayer was directed either to plant 500 trees at the specified site and ensure their protection and maintenance, or to pay the requisite cost to the identified NGO. Documentary evidence of compliance must be furnished to the Assessing Officer, who has been directed to verify it and thereafter take consequential action in accordance with law.

The relief granted by the Tribunal is expressly conditional. If the taxpayer fails to plant the trees or pay the requisite amount to the NGO within the stipulated one-month period, the CIT(A)’s order will automatically stand restored and the taxpayer’s appeal will be treated as dismissed. Subject to compliance, the appeal was allowed for statistical purposes and the matter was restored to the Assessing Officer.

The Tribunal did not delete the additions or express any concluded view on their merits. Its decision was intended to provide the taxpayer with a final opportunity to substantiate transactions involving substantial cash deposits, loans and creditors through reliable documentary evidence. The case therefore illustrates that an appellate authority may, in the interest of justice, permit further verification rather than conclusively decide disputed additions where the factual record is incomplete; however, such relief may be made subject to strict and time-bound conditions.

Tax case: Can you get a second chance to submit documents?

An ordinary taxpayer may request an opportunity to submit documents that could not be produced during assessment, but it is not automatic.

“The taxpayer must demonstrate a genuine reason for submission of additional evidence and submit the evidence with an application under Rule 46A before the CIT(A) or Rule 29 before the ITAT,” said CA (Dr.) Suresh Surana.

If admitted, the Assessing Officer is allowed to examine the documents. However, admission of evidence does not automatically delete the addition.

At the first appellate stage, additional evidence may be submitted before the CIT(A) under Rule 46A of the Income-tax Rules, according to Surana.

Such evidence may be admitted where the Assessing Officer refused to consider evidence that ought to have been admitted, the taxpayer was prevented by sufficient cause from producing documents requested during assessment, relevant evidence could not be submitted for a genuine reason, or the assessment was completed without providing an adequate opportunity.

“Where the CIT(A) does not admit the evidence or the matter has already reached the ITAT, the taxpayer may seek admission of additional evidence under Rule 29 of the Income-tax (Appellate Tribunal) Rules, 1963,” stated Surana.

The Tribunal may admit it where the material is necessary for deciding the appeal, there is another substantial cause, or the lower authorities decided the matter without providing a sufficient opportunity. Depending on the circumstances, the Tribunal may examine the evidence itself or restore the matter to the Assessing Officer for fresh verification.

Granting such an opportunity does not automatically result in deletion of the addition; it merely allows the evidence to be examined on its merits. The tree-plantation condition in Ranbir Singh was voluntarily proposed by the taxpayer and was specific to that case. It is not a standard requirement for obtaining a remand or submitting additional evidence.

Ignored tax notice? Know the risks

Ignoring income-tax notices or failing to submit supporting documents can have serious consequences.

The Assessing Officer may complete the proceedings through a best-judgment assessment under Section 144 on the basis of information available with the Department. Cash deposits, loans, creditors, expenses, deductions or exempt income may consequently be treated as unexplained or unsubstantiated, resulting in substantial additions, interest, penalties and recovery proceedings. Separate penalties may also be initiated for non-compliance with statutory notices.

If the assessment proceedings are still pending, the taxpayer should immediately respond, explain the delay and request reasonable time to submit the documents.

However, once the assessment order has been passed, the taxpayer cannot ordinarily ask the Assessing Officer to reopen the completed assessment merely to improve the evidentiary record.

“The appropriate course is generally to file an appeal and seek admission of the documents under Rule 46A before the CIT(A), or under Rule 29 if the matter has reached the ITAT. Such admission is discretionary and requires a credible explanation for the earlier failure as aforementioned,” commented Surana.

The Department may separately reopen or reassess a completed case where it has information suggesting that taxable income escaped assessment, subject to the prescribed conditions, procedure and limitation period. Such reassessment is a power available to the Department; it is not a second opportunity that the taxpayer can demand for submitting omitted evidence.

Conditional tax relief: What happens if you fail to comply?

Where relief is granted subject to a specific condition and deadline, the taxpayer must comply fully and retain documentary evidence of compliance.

Failure to satisfy the condition ordinarily causes the conditional relief to lapse. The precise consequence depends on the wording of the appellate order.

In Ranbir Singh, the ITAT expressly stated that if the taxpayer failed to plant 500 trees or pay the requisite cost to the specified NGO within one month, the CIT(A)’s order would stand restored and the appeal would be treated as dismissed.

The condition is therefore intended to be self-executing. In case of non-compliance, the additions confirmed by the CIT(A), along with the consequential tax demand and applicable interest, can become enforceable again without reconsideration of the additions on merits.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute professional tax advice. Tax laws and regimes are subject to frequent changes by the government. Readers should verify details with official Income Tax Department notifications or consult a Chartered Accountant before making any financial decisions.

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