Losing a job can make even a simple question – “What should I do next?” – difficult to answer. Should you start applying immediately, rewrite your CV, update LinkedIn or first figure out what kind of role you want?

Artificial intelligence can help bring some structure to that uncertainty. But recruiters and AI experts say the technology should be used as a thinking partner, not as a replacement for recruiters, hiring managers or current market intelligence.

Financial Express Digital spoke to Neeti Sharma, CEO, TeamLease Digital; Maya Nair, Executive Director, Grafton Recruitment, India; Abhishek Agarwal, President, Judge India & Global Delivery, The Judge Group; and Raj Goodman Anand, Founder, AI-First Mindset, to understand how AI can help professionals navigate a job search after a layoff.

Their advice covers the process from identifying transferable skills and finding roles beyond an old job title to rebuilding a LinkedIn profile, tailoring a CV, approaching recruiters and preparing for interviews.

1. Don’t start with your CV – start with a plan

The first instinct after a layoff may be to immediately rewrite the CV and start applying. Experts say that can be the wrong starting point.

Sharma recommends first using AI to understand where you stand and what you want to do next.

Try this prompt: “Here is my complete career history. Do not write my resume yet. Help me build a structured job-search strategy: identify my transferable skills, strongest achievements, realistic target roles, skill gaps and my first five actions this week. Challenge my assumptions and ask me what you need to know.”

Agarwal says the first 48 hours can be particularly difficult because people are dealing with the loss of their professional identity, not just the mechanics of finding another job. AI cannot solve that emotional impact, he says, but it can give someone a concrete task to focus on.

He suggests asking AI to list projects, skills and outcomes from the previous few years and organise them into categories that could form the basis of a job search.

Nair agrees and adds that the biggest disruption is often the loss of structure and identity. She recommends writing down the projects, decisions and difficult situations from the previous few years and asking AI to identify the problems the professional repeatedly gets called upon to solve.

Infographic generated using AI

2. Find the skills hiding behind your job title

A job title may not fully describe what a person can actually do. Nair says mid-career professionals often begin thinking in terms of designations and KRAs rather than the underlying skills they have developed.

She recommends feeding previous performance reviews or self-appraisals into an AI tool and asking it to group skills into three categories:

Skills specific to the industry

Skills specific to the function

Skills that could transfer to another sector

The third category can reveal capabilities that may be buried beneath industry-specific language.

Sharma suggests a similar exercise: “Analyse these projects. Identify the skills I demonstrated, the problems I solved and where those skills could transfer. Separate skills I have proven from those I still need to develop.”

Agarwal recommends stripping away industry terminology altogether and looking for recurring capabilities such as negotiation, systems thinking and crisis management.

But there is an important limitation. AI can identify transferable skills, but it cannot tell you with certainty whether employers in another industry actually value them today. That requires current hiring information and human judgment, Nair says.

3. Rebuild your LinkedIn profile without letting AI invent your career

AI can make a LinkedIn profile sound polished at the blink of an eye. The risk begins when the refined text starts replacing facts.

Sharma recommends giving AI clear constraints rather than simply asking it to make a profile “better”.

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Try this prompt: “Rewrite my profile for [target role]. Prioritise measurable outcomes, leadership scope and relevant skills. Do not invent achievements, responsibilities or technologies. Flag claims that need evidence.”

Agarwal similarly recommends feeding AI actual project details and numbers and asking it to focus on impact rather than duties.

AI can improve how an achievement is presented, but it cannot create the achievement. Candidates should also remove any metric they cannot defend during an interview.

4. Don’t search only for your old job title

Searching only for the designation held before a layoff can unnecessarily narrow the job market.

Sharma suggests turning the approach around and searching based on the problems a person knows how to solve.

Try this prompt: “I specialise in [skills]. What job titles, functions and industries need these capabilities today? Give me roles outside my traditional job title and explain why my experience could transfer.”

Agarwal also recommends moving away from old job titles and looking for roles where the same underlying capabilities are valuable.

Nair says the language used to describe a skill can vary significantly between industries. What appears to be a niche capability in one sector may be a valuable transferable skill in another.

But again, AI should generate possibilities rather than make the final call.

5. Tailor one strong CV instead of creating a new one every time

Once the target role is clear, AI can make the application process faster. Sharma recommends creating one strong, evidence-rich master profile and then tailoring it to individual job descriptions instead of creating an entirely new CV for every application.

Try this prompt: “Compare my CV with this job description. Identify the five most important requirements, map my strongest evidence to each, and rewrite only the relevant bullets. Preserve my voice, style and facts. Do not add unsupported keywords or achievements.”

The objective is relevance, not reinvention. A CV tailored by AI should still represent the same person, experience and achievements that the candidate can defend in an interview.

6. Make recruiter outreach specific, not desperate

After a layoff, it can be tempting to send the same message to dozens of recruiters. Experts say that is precisely what candidates should avoid.

Try this prompt: “Draft a 60-word LinkedIn note to a manager at [Company]. Connect my experience in [specific problem] to something the company has recently announced. Make it relevant and conversational. Don’t ask directly for a job.”

The message should explain why the candidate is approaching that particular person or company.

Avoid generic messages asking whether there are “any suitable openings” or simply attaching a CV without explaining the relevance of the candidate’s experience. The original expert guidance specifically recommends keeping outreach short and connected to something the company is doing.

Anand’s broader point is that candidates should use AI to become more specific, not more prolific. “AI asks, extracts and pushes back. You supply the facts and make the calls,” he says.

7. Use AI as an interviewer, not just a question generator

Asking AI for 20 likely interview questions may help with basic preparation. A more useful exercise is to make it behave like an actual interviewer.

Try this prompt: “Act as a demanding hiring manager for this role. Interview me one question at a time. Probe vague answers, challenge my assumptions and ask follow-up questions. After five questions, assess my evidence, clarity and credibility.”

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Sharma says follow-up questions are where many candidates struggle. AI can continue probing until the candidate learns to provide a clear, evidence-based answer rather than a rehearsed response.

Nair suggests using AI to simulate specific situations, such as an interviewer questioning a career gap or asking why the candidate left their previous job.

Candidates can also record their answers, transcribe them and ask AI to identify filler words, rambling or vague responses.

What AI should not decide for you

AI can structure a job search, but experts caution against handing it decisions that require current market context.

Salary expectations are one example. Nair says AI can generate confident salary recommendations without knowing what a particular company is actually willing to pay or how a hiring manager may respond.

Sharma also cautions against relying on AI for salary expectations, company culture, internal politics or predicting whether a particular hiring manager will respond positively. These require conversations with recruiters, mentors and people who understand the current market.

Agarwal similarly warns that AI-generated information should be questioned rather than accepted automatically.

Why AI is no longer the advantage by itself

There is another reason professionals should not think of simply “using AI” as a competitive advantage.

Anand says AI adoption among job seekers is already widespread. Citing LinkedIn’s India data, he said 94% of Indian job seekers planned to use AI, while applications per opening had doubled since 2022. His argument is that AI itself is no longer the differentiator; how specifically a candidate uses it is.

That changes the role AI can play in a job search. Instead of using it to generate hundreds of applications, candidates can use it to understand their own experience, identify patterns, test possible career directions, improve specific applications and practise difficult conversations.

Anand also recommends creating what he calls a “career context file”, a one-page document containing a factual career summary, strongest capabilities, target roles, gaps and a short action plan. The idea is to give future AI conversations the context they need instead of starting from scratch each time.

Infographic generated using AI

The seven prompts at a glance

Build a job-search strategy before rewriting your CV

Identify transferable skills from your actual work

Rewrite LinkedIn without inventing achievements

Search for roles based on skills, not just job titles

Tailor a master CV to individual job descriptions

Write specific, personalised recruiter outreach

Practise realistic interviews with follow-up questions

The larger lesson from the experts is that AI should not become another job-search shortcut.

It can turn a blank page into a plan, uncover skills hidden behind an old job title, improve professional profiles, identify possible career paths and simulate difficult conversations. But it cannot replace the candidate’s judgment or current market intelligence.

The candidate still has to decide which roles make sense, verify what employers actually want, speak to people in the market and ultimately convince a real employer to make an offer.

Disclaimer: This article is based on expert inputs and is intended for informational purposes. Financial Express Digital does not encourage or discourage the use of AI tools for career decisions or job searches and is not responsible for any decisions, professional outcomes, financial consequences or losses arising from the use of AI-generated recommendations discussed in this article. AI-generated career advice, job recommendations, salary estimates, resume suggestions and other outputs are not guarantees of employment or professional outcomes. Readers should independently verify information and use their own judgment before acting on AI-generated recommendations.