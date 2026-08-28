In tech circles, the narrative over the past year has seemed almost set in stone – flip phones are increasingly seen as fashion statements, with their relevance potentially fading, while book-style foldables are positioned as the devices for serious productivity. With sales figures suggesting that buyers are moving away from flip phones in favour of conventional slabs and book-style foldables, where does Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 8 fit into this changing landscape?

The Galaxy Z Flip has often been relegated to the role of a charming retro gimmick—a device you bought because you liked the way it looked on a cafe table or how satisfyingly it snapped shut to end a phone call. It, however, isn’t a phone you’d use to get work done – something I’d observed with last year’s Galaxy Z Flip 7.

The Flip 8 sticks to the same core formula as the Flip 7, which makes me believe my overall impressions may not change. So, after spending seven days with Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Flip 8, I set out to answer one straightforward question: does the flip phone still hold its ground with some productivity tricks, or is it just a fun and nostalgic eye candy?

The Art of Disappearing

The first thing that strikes you about the Galaxy Z Flip 8 isn’t what it does, but how it feels when you are using it folded.

Samsung managed to shave the phone down to just 1.31 cm folded and a featherweight 180 grams. Combined with subtler chamfered Armor Aluminium edges and a slightly matte glass back, it practically disappears into a pocket.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8

While book-style foldables demand that you carry around what feels like a small brick in exchange for tablet screen real estate, the Flip 8 does the exact opposite. It makes modern slab smartphones feel bloated. It feels no different than a compact wallet.

Opening the device with one hand is noticeably easier with the Flip 8, thanks to the refined hinge mechanism and softer inner bumper edges. The inner crease? You only notice it if you tilt the 6.9-inch display directly into a harsh overhead light. The revised hinge mechanism is smoother to fold/unfold, and the crease remains, although less visible than before.

Living on the 4.1-inch display

Coming from the widescreen Galaxy Z Fold 8, the Flip 8’s small cover screen feels…erm…small. I lost the ability to quickly browse through my emails, or respond to WhatsApp messages.

That said, the biggest leap in the Flip 8 comes down to software freedom on the front door. Historically, Samsung’s cover screen felt like a gated community—you were allowed a few select widgets, maybe a clock, and a strict notification panel unless you dug through deep settings.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8

With One UI 9 and the integration of Samsung’s Good Lock system, the 4.1-inch cover display finally feels like a full smartphone screen. It’s not as capable as the Motorola Razr 60’s cover screen, but it’s a lot more functional. It does a couple of things quite well:

Micro-Browsing: I spent half of my week navigating Google Maps, replying to WhatsApp messages, and checking Spotify playlists without ever flipping the phone open. Nice!

Seamless Continuity: Pop the phone open midway through an article, and the app seamlessly expands to the main 6.9-inch display.

The “Do Not Disturb” Effect: Keeping the phone folded kept me present. Because I wasn’t constantly opening a massive screen, my doom-scrolling dropped dramatically, without employing a DND mode.

Where the Flip phone form wins and loses

A flip phone is a balance of physics, and Samsung had to compromise in a few key areas. Let’s begin with the positives:

The Victories: Flex Mode and Camera Selfies

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8

The Flip 8 remains the undisputed king of casual photography. Half-folding the phone to rest on a table acts as its own tripod. Previewing photos on the outer display while using the 50MP primary camera yields vastly superior selfies than any traditional front-facing camera on a standard slab phone without needing hand gymnastics.

The Compromises: Cameras and Power

If you expect Ultra-tier photography, you’ll be disappointed. The 50MP main sensor and 12MP ultra-wide perform well in daylight, but low-light shots suffer from washed-out colours compared to flagship slabs like a Samsung Galaxy S26, Google Pixel 11 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro. Additionally, while the 4,300 mAh battery manages a full workday thanks to an efficient 2nm chip design, charging remains capped at a sluggish 25W wired. Overnight charging is the only easy way to skip waiting for the battery to charge up.

The Verdict

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8

With its Indian pricing starting at Rs 1,24,999 for the 256GB base variant (and going up to Rs 1,44,999 for the 512GB variant), the Galaxy Z Flip 8 commands a serious premium. It’s a noticeable bump over previous generations, putting it firmly in ultra-flagship territory with the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

But after seven days, it became clear that the Flip and the Fold aren’t even competing for the same user.

Phones like the Fold 8 and Fold 8 Ultra are for power users who want a laptop replacement in their pocket without giving up the convenience of a cover screen that’s as useful as a conventional phone. In fact, I wrote this piece on the Fold 8 while lying down on my bed at night, not my laptop, which seemed inconvenient for the same work. I tried the same with the Flip 8, but it just couldn’t fit my work requirements. It, however, was ideal for my doomscrolling session once I was done with my work.

That brings us to the Galaxy Z Flip 8, which doesn’t just ride on retro nostalgia — it’s a sleek, highly functional piece of engineering that simply makes using a phone fun again. Book-style foldables carry the productivity crown, but the Flip 8 proves that flip phones are just cool, fun to scroll through social media, and end up being fun pocket cameras. They’re the smartest antidote to screen addiction we have today.

Should you buy it? My answer remains unchanged – go for it if you want a dash of fun while slogging through daily life