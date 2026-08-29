Mumbai local train passengers planning to travel on Sunday, August 30, should check train timings before leaving home, with mega blocks on the Main Line and Trans-Harbour Line set to impact services for several hours.

Central Railway’s Mumbai Division stated that the block are being undertaken to carry out “various engineering and maintenance works.” The disruption will lead in cancellations on the Trans-Harbour Line, whereas several Mail and Express trains on the Main Line will be diverted and could operate late.

The railway has urged passengers to check the altered timetable and plan their travel accordingly.

Main Line: 5.5 hour block between Vidyavihar and Thane

Central Railway will conduct a mega block on 5th and 6th lines between Vidyavihar and Thane from 8 m to 1:30 pm on Sunday. During the block, specified Down Mail and Express trains will be diverted to the Down fast line at Vidyavihar and shifted back to the 5th line at Thane.

Specified Up Mail and Express trains heading for Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) will be diverted to the Up fast line at Thane and shifted back at Vidyavihar.

As a result, these trains are likely to reach their destinations 10 to 15 minutes late, as per the Central Railway.

Which Down trains will be diverted?

Here are the following Down mail/Express trains that will be impacted:

-11055 LTT-Gorakhpur Godan Express

-16345 LTT-Thiruvananthapuram Netravati Express

-17222 LTT-Kakinada Port Express

-11061-LTT-Jaynagar Express

Mumbai-bound trains to be affected too

The following Up Mail/Express services will also be diverted:

-13201 Rajgir-LTT Janata Express

-22226 Solapur-CSMT Vande Bharat

-12134 Mangaluru-CSMT Express

-11010 Pune-CSMT Sinhagad Express

-17221 Kakinada Port-LTT Express

-12124- Pune CSMT Deccan Queen Express

-12168 Banaras-LTT Superfast Express

-12812 Hatia-LTT Express

-12126 Pune-CSMT Pragati Express

-12321 Howrah-CSMT Mumbai Mail

Passengers travelling on these trains should account for a possible 10-15 minute delay while planning connecting or onward journeys.

Trans-Harbour Line: Five-hour mega block

Passengers heading for the Trans-Harbour Line will face cancellations during the day.

Both the Up and Down lines between Thane and Vashi/Nerul will remain under block from 11:10 am to 4:10 pm. Central Railway stated that services between Thane and Vashi/Nerul and Panvel will remain suspended during these specified periods.

Check exact cancellation windows

Towards Vashi/Nerul/Panvel: Down Trans-Harbour services leaving Thane between 10:35 am and 4:07 pm will continue to be cancelled.

Towards Thane: Up Trans-Harbour services leaving Panvel, Nerul and Vashi between 10:25 am and 4:09 pm will remain cancelled.

Passengers using the Trans-Harbour Line should therefore be urged to check their train before starting their journey and factor these cancellation windows into their Sunday plans.

Belapur-Uran services to run

Passengers on the Belapur-Uran section will not face the same disruption. Central Railway said trains on this section will operate as per the regular Sunday timetable.

The railway mentioned that the blocks are required for infrastructure maintenance and safety and has sought passengers’ cooperation during the impacted duration.