One of the most common queries I have received as a writer specialising in technology coverage is – which music streaming service should I opt for? Which is the best of the lot available?

Over the years, we have seen the music streaming business evolve drastically as service providers have been highly competitive with regard to features, collections, AI integration and platform availability. After a boom in music streaming services in the previous decade, the dust has settled, and we only have a handful of Spotify equivalents in India today, with most of them coming from the giants of the field.

So, how do we recommend the best music streaming services for you? Almost all of them host your favourite artists, harbour a variety of podcasts, and feature great playlist curation. Pricing too plays a key role in selecting and sticking to a streaming service. Unlike video streaming services, there are no exclusives playing a role in influencing decisions.

Hence, we decided to put them on our phones, try out the premium plans and then arrive at a conclusion.

Let’s begin with the name that defines this category.

Spotify

Where it stands out: Discovery, recommendations, and cross-device control.

India pricing: Rs 119 per month for individual plans, with flexible daily and weekly mini plans.

The features we liked: Spotify offers one of the best personalisation experiences in your audio listening experience. Core tools like the AI DJ, constantly shifting Daylists, and collaborative Blend playlists make finding new tracks a joyous process.

The features we didn’t like: While competitors include Hi-Res Lossless and Dolby Atmos in their standard plans, Spotify limits audio quality to standard 320 kbps streaming. Also, the main home feed feels increasingly cluttered. Music recommendations compete for space alongside podcasts, video episodes, and audiobooks, which becomes at times. Additionally, if you don’t pay for Premium, the free version restricts on-demand track selection, limits skips, locks song rewinds, and forces heavy ad breaks.

Radio and podcasts: Spotify houses a massive ecosystem of podcasts directly inside the main audio app, including video podcasts and localised audio shows. Its algorithmic radio creates instant stations based on any song or artist. Hence, for all those in the mood for “surprise me”, Spotify works wonders.

Availability: Spotify is available on iOS, Android, Windows, macOS, smart TVs, game consoles, and smart speakers. Basically everywhere.

Apple Music

Where it stands out: Superb integration with the Apple ecosystem.

India pricing: Rs 139/month for individual plans.

The features we liked: Apple Music is great if you have audiophile-grade gear and want to access high-resolution Lossless Audio and Dolby Atmos Spatial Audio at no extra charge. Note that this requires compatible wired headphones and additional gear like a DAC and a Mac/iPhone. Features like Apple Music Sing offer real-time lyrics with adjustable vocal levels for karaoke-style listening.

The features we didn’t like: Unlike Spotify, YouTube Music, or JioSaavn, Apple Music offers zero ad-supported free listening. Once your free trial ends, you must pay to use it. Additionally, the automated radio stations and dynamic playlists are heavily curated, meaning purely algorithmic discovery for niche music genres lags behind Spotify and YouTube Music

Radio and podcasts: Apple Music features live, human-curated global radio stations like ‘Apple Music 1’ instead of purely algorithmic feeds. Podcast streaming is offloaded to the separate Apple Podcasts app.

Availability: Apple Music comes pre-loaded on Apple devices and is available to download on Android and Windows. It is also available as a web player.

YouTube Music

Where it stands out: Unreleased tracks, live covers, niche catalogue depth, and bundled value. Basically, anything on YouTube is accessible here.

India pricing: Rs 149/month standalone.

The features we liked: YouTube Music leverages Google’s search algorithms, allowing you to find songs by typing vague lyrics or describing a music video. Also, you can find variations of an audio track from YouTube, which means you have access to YouTube’s vast library. You can also choose whether to listen to the audio only or watch the video too.

The features we didn’t like: Search results mix official studio audio, fan-made covers, live video uploads, and user shorts. The interface often feels like a repurposed video app rather than a dedicated audio player.

There are audio quality inconsistency issues too. Track quality varies wildly. Official studio tracks sound fine (capped at 256 kbps AAC), but tracks sourced from user-uploaded YouTube videos frequently have compressed, unbalanced, or poor audio quality.

Radio and podcasts: Seamlessly bridges official studio audio with fan-made covers, concert recordings, and obscure regional tracks. It integrates YouTube’s massive video podcast library directly into the music interface.

Availability: YouTube Music is accessible across Android, iOS, web browsers, Smart TVs, and Google Nest hardware.

Amazon Prime Music

Where it stands out: Budget-conscious listeners and smart home setups.

Indian pricing: Bundled directly with an Amazon Prime membership (Rs 1,499/year or Rs 299/month).

The features we liked: Amazon Prime Music is heavily integrated with Alexa voice commands, enabling hands-free playback controls, mood-based requests, and lyric searches on smart displays.

Radio and podcasts: Features ad-free podcast access and algorithmic mood stations, making it a reliable, cost-effective option for casual daily listening.

The features we didn’t like: The bundled version included with standard Amazon Prime no longer permits on-demand track selection, offline downloads, or ad-free playback for all tracks. To get full features, you are pushed to pay for Amazon Music Unlimited.

The mobile and desktop apps feel clunky, load slowly, and feature weak algorithmic recommendations compared to Spotify. The podcast interface also feels like an afterthought, lacking proper progress tracking, smooth playback controls, or video podcast support.

Availability: Prime Music is available as an app on iOS, Android and Fire TV, and is also available on web browsers, and Echo smart speakers.

JioSaavn

Where it stands out: Regional Indian music, Bollywood enthusiasts, and is mostly complimentary for certain Jio subscribers.

Indian pricing: Rs 99/month for JioSaavn Pro (frequently bundled with specific Jio mobile recharge plans).

The features we liked: JioSaavn is mostly optimised specifically for Indian audiences, offering high-bitrate streaming, lyrics displayed in local scripts, and direct integration to set songs as your JioCallerTune.

Radio and podcasts: JioSaavn excels in regional language stations, devotional content, original Hindi audio shows, and local indie releases that global services often overlook.

The features we didn’t like: The free version of the service is heavily saturated with visual banner ads, audio ads, and promo pop-ups for Reliance Jio services. Additionally, while it excels in Indian regional music, its international catalogue drops off significantly. We found most recommendations for non-Bollywood or non-regional tracks are basic.

Availability: JioSaavn is available on iOS, Android, web browsers, and select smart TV OS platforms.

Our verdict

Most of these music streaming services excel in some and lack in other areas. Hence, to make our recommendation easier, here’s our breakdown:

– Pick Spotify if you prioritise personalised algorithmic discovery and easy multi-device sync.

– Pick Apple Music if studio-grade sound quality and lossless playback matter most to your ears.

– Pick YouTube Music if your playlist relies on live performances, obscure covers, or if you want ad-free YouTube videos bundled in.

– Pick Amazon Prime Music if you already pay for Prime and want solid streaming at no additional cost.

– Pick JioSaavn if your primary listening revolves around regional Indian dialects, Bollywood hits, and caller tune integration.