Seven companies including L&T and RInfra win bids to construct Mumbai Metro lines

L&T and RInfra won two packages each out of the nine packages with RInfra winning one package each on Line 2B and line 4.

Seven companies, including infrastructure major L&T and Reliance Infrastructure, have won bids to construct the Mumbai metro lines 2B and line 4, sources said. The financial bids for the two lines, divided into nine packages, were opened on Tuesday, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), confirmed to Fe. An MMRDA spokesperson declined to provide details but said that an announcement on the winning bidders would be made shortly.

According to sources, there were 10 bidders in the fray. L&T and RInfra won two packages each out of the nine packages with RInfra winning one package each on Line 2B and line 4. The company participated in the bidding with its joint venture (JV) partner, the Udine, Italy-based Rizzani De Eccher SPA. The total bid value for these two packages was about Rs 1,270 crore. Three packages on Line 2 were awarded to J Kumar Infraprojects, Simplex Construction and JMC Projects (India), a subsidiary of Kalpataru Power Transmission. NCC was awarded one of the packages as well as a consortium of Tata Projects and China Harbour Engineering Company.

The construction of the elevated viaduct and stations are estimated to be completed in 30 months for both the lines. Line 2B is being constructed to provide connectivity between two arterial roads — the western and eastern express highways — linking the eastern and the western parts of the suburbs. It is a 23.64-km long, elevated corridor with 22 stations. Metro Line 4 is 32.32-km long and runs from Vadala to Kasarvadavali.