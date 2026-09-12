A major connectivity boost is set to make the journey from Ujjain Junction railway station to the Mahakaleshwar Temple much quicker. The proposed 1.76-km ropeway will cut the travel time between the two places from around 25–30 minutes by road to just seven minutes.

The project will be especially useful for passengers arriving at Ujjain Junction and travelling to the temple. Instead of taking the road route, visitors will have a faster way to reach Mahakaleshwar, making the journey easier during the city’s busy pilgrimage periods.

Project advances with latest bid invitation

The 1.76-km project has now moved ahead, bringing the planned connection closer to taking shape. The National Highways Logistics Management Limited (NHLML) recently invited bids for the development, operation and maintenance of the ropeway from Ujjain Junction railway station to the Mahakaleshwar Temple.

The project has an estimated cost of Rs.258.37 crore and will be developed under the Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) model.

Ujjain ropeway project: Route, length and stations

Sanctioned in 2024, the proposed Ujjain ropeway will cover around 1.76 km, connecting Ujjain Junction railway station with the Mahakaleshwar Temple. The project is planned with three stations and 13 towers along the route.

The ropeway will use monocable detachable gondola technology, allowing visitors to travel between the railway station and temple in a much shorter time.

What does the new ropeway mean for visitors?

The new ropeway project is planned to carry around 2,000 passengers per hour in each direction, giving a large number of visitors an easier way to travel between Ujjain Junction and the temple. It is expected to handle around 64,000 devotees a day, which could be useful during peak pilgrimage periods.

For passengers arriving by train, the direct ropeway link could make it easier to continue their journey towards Mahakaleshwar without depending only on road transport.

The project will also offer a different way to travel through the city, particularly when visitor numbers are high.