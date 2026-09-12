When you hear about someone who has built multi-crore assets, you think about a high salary, an early start or a big investment. Ahmedabad’s Grijesh Agal had none of those things when he began.

He started his career in June 1998 as a medical representative in Udaipur with a salary of just Rs 2,500 a month. Today, at 51, he has built assets worth more than Rs 6 crore across mutual funds, stocks, real estate, gold and other investments.

The journey was not smooth. He stopped his SIP when the 2008 market crash wiped out around 70% of his investment. He had home and car loans, two children and a relatively low salary.

Then came Covid in 2020. His portfolio fell from around Rs 90 lakh to Rs 65 lakh. He thought of selling again, but this time, he stayed invested.

For me, that difference between the two crashes is the most interesting part of his story. The first time, the market changed his behaviour. The second time, his experience changed his behaviour.

And somewhere between those two events, his Rs 7,000 SIP became Rs 57,000 a month, his income rose sharply and his investments had time to compound.

Here are the seven lessons I took from his journey.

Lesson 1: Your first investment may be your career

Grijesh grew up in Salumbar in Rajasthan’s Udaipur district in a humble middle-class family. His parents were government teachers and he was one of four siblings. He later completed B.Pharma and an MBA in sales and marketing.

His first job was in pharma sales. His first salary was Rs 2,500 a month. There was no obvious path from that salary to a multi-crore fortune.

The first major change came when he moved to Ahmedabad in 2004 after getting married. The city exposed him to businessmen, doctors and senior managers who were earning and investing differently from the people he had grown up around.

That changed the way he thought about money. He heard people talk about equity and realised for the first time that investing could become an important part of wealth creation.

His career then became the engine for his investing. In 2009, he moved to Eris Lifesciences as a regional manager and his annual CTC rose to Rs 6 lakh. Later promotions took it to Rs 9 lakh, Rs 15 lakh and eventually Rs 21 lakh.

This is something I think investors often overlook. Before worrying about whether to invest in a large-cap fund, mid-cap fund or direct stocks, there is another number that matters enormously: how much you can earn and how much of that income you can eventually invest.

Grijesh did not build Rs 6 crore assets because his first salary was high. He built it because his income kept growing and he kept converting a part of that growth into investments.

Lesson 2: Starting early is powerful, but your investment plan must survive your life

In 2006, Grijesh was earning Rs 15,000 a month. He put Rs 20,000 into mutual funds as a lump sum and started a Rs 7,000 monthly SIP. That SIP was nearly 47% of his monthly salary. That sounds impressive today. But there was a problem.

He had already bought a flat. He had a home loan, a car loan and two children. When the 2008 crash came and his investment fell by around 70%, the pressure became too much. He stopped his SIP.

This part of his journey is important because it prevents the story from becoming a simple “start a SIP and get rich” narrative. Yes, starting early helped. But a financial plan also has to survive emergencies, debt and family responsibilities.

Grijesh’s first investment phase was aggressive, but his financial foundation was not strong enough to absorb a prolonged market fall. That was his first big money lesson.

It is not enough to start investing early. You also need enough financial stability to stay invested when life gets difficult.

Lesson 3: Use debt strategically, then redirect the EMI towards wealth creation

After joining Eris and getting a higher salary, Grijesh had a clearer plan. He wanted to repay his home loan and restart his investments. He prepaid his first home loan in October 2010. Once the EMI disappeared, he restarted his Rs 7,000 SIP in December 2011.

Then his career took off. His SIP went from Rs 7,000 to Rs 15,000 in 2014. By 2016, it was Rs 30,000. By 2019, it had reached Rs 50,000. After he closed his second home loan in 2020, he increased it again to Rs 57,000. I find this more interesting than the fact that he eventually accumulated a large portfolio.

He repeatedly used the money freed from debt to increase his investments. The same thing happened with his second home loan.

In 2020, when Covid created enormous uncertainty, he decided to foreclose the remaining Rs 20 lakh loan using savings and the surrender value of a ULIP. That freed up his EMI, which helped him increase his SIP to Rs 57,000. At the same time, he was paying around Rs 7 lakh a year for his elder son’s B.Tech education.

This is a useful distinction. Becoming debt-free was not the end goal. The real benefit of closing the loan was that the monthly cash flow could be redirected towards the next financial goal.

Lesson 4: Treat every salary hike as an opportunity to increase your SIP

This may be the simplest and strongest lesson from Grijesh’s journey. His SIP did not remain at the amount he started with in 2006. It moved with his career.

Rs 7,000 → Rs 15,000 → Rs 30,000 → Rs 50,000 → Rs 57,000.

His income grew, and his investment amount grew with it. This is how the Rs 6 crore story becomes more understandable. It was not built through one spectacular investment.

It was built through a rising income, rising savings and a rising SIP over many years.

In 2016, for example, his annual CTC had reached Rs 15 lakh. When he reviewed his investments after nearly five years, he also discovered that around Rs 25 lakh was sitting in his savings account. He invested that amount as a lump sum and doubled his SIP from Rs 15,000 to Rs 30,000.

By 2018, his CTC had reached Rs 21 lakh. The following year, his SIP rose to Rs 50,000. That makes me think the real wealth-building formula in his case was not simply SIP + compounding.

It was: income growth + higher savings + higher SIP + time.

For someone getting a salary hike, that is perhaps a more practical lesson than trying to find the next multibagger.

Lesson 5: Don’t let large amounts of money sit idle while you are investing every month

The Rs 25 lakh sitting in Grijesh’s savings account in 2016 is another detail that deserves attention. He was already running an SIP, but a large amount of money had accumulated outside his investments.

When he met his mutual fund distributor for a portfolio review, he discussed this surplus and eventually invested around Rs 25 lakh as a lump sum. He also increased his SIP to Rs 30,000.

This is a common problem among salaried investors. They may be disciplined enough to run an SIP every month but still keep several years’ worth of surplus cash sitting in a savings account without a clear purpose.

Of course, not every rupee should be invested in equity. Emergency money and near-term requirements need liquidity. But once the money has a clear purpose and a long investment horizon, it is worth asking whether it should continue sitting idle.

In Grijesh’s case, that portfolio review forced him to ask that question. And the answer changed his wealth trajectory.

Lesson 6: A market crash is not just a test of your portfolio. It is a test of your behaviour

This is the lesson I keep coming back to. Grijesh experienced two major market shocks. In 2008, his investments fell around 70%. He panicked and stopped his SIP.

In March 2020, his portfolio fell from around Rs 90 lakh to Rs 65 lakh. Again, he thought about withdrawing his mutual funds and moving the money into safer investments.

But this time he did not sell. He continued his SIP. That is the biggest change in his journey. The market had not become less scary. His financial position and his conviction had become stronger.

He had already seen what happened when he stopped investing. By then, he also understood that a fall in portfolio value was not necessarily a permanent loss if he stayed invested and continued buying.

Since restarting his SIP in December 2011, he says he has not redeemed his mutual fund investments. His current mutual fund portfolio is around Rs 2.78 crore against an invested amount of about Rs 1.34 crore. His reported gain is around Rs 1.44 crore.

For me, that is the real story. His biggest investing improvement was not finding a better fund. It was learning not to stop.

Lesson 7: You don’t have to make every financial decision perfectly to become wealthy

There is one part of Grijesh’s journey that I particularly liked because it shows that even a successful investor has financial decisions he could have handled differently.

When he was at Eris, he could not opt for the company’s ESOPs because he had chosen to put Rs 20 lakh towards prepaying his home loan. He estimates those ESOPs would be worth around Rs 1.40 crore today.

That is a huge opportunity cost. But it does not make his decision automatically wrong. At the time, he had a home loan and wanted to reduce his debt. He made a choice between two uncertain outcomes. This is where I think personal finance stories can sometimes become misleading.

When we look back at someone who has built Rs 6 crore in assets, it is tempting to assume that every decision along the way must have been correct.

It wasn’t. He stopped his SIP in 2008. He missed the ESOP opportunity. He has made property investments alongside equity. He has used different financial products over the years.

Yet the overall system worked because the good decisions were repeated for long enough.

Today, Grijesh owns three flats, a residential plot and around 200 grams of gold. His mutual funds are worth around Rs 2.78 crore, direct stocks around Rs 37.9 lakh, PPF around Rs 8 lakh, NPS around Rs 4.75 lakh and fixed deposits around Rs 12 lakh. His LIC Jeevan Shree is due to mature in February 2027 at a value of around Rs 19.87 lakh.

His disclosed assets add up to more than Rs 6 crore. And he is not done. After leaving Eris in 2021, he started his own pharma business. He plans to continue working until 58 and aims to build a retirement corpus of Rs 7.5 crore to Rs 10 crore. That, ultimately, is what I take away from his journey. A Rs 2,500 salary did not become Rs 6 crore overnight.

It became Rs 6 crore through a career that kept growing, investments that kept increasing, debt that was gradually brought under control, and one very important change in behaviour. He stopped once. Then he started again. The second time, he stayed.

And perhaps that is the most important lesson of all: you don’t need a perfect financial journey to build wealth. You need a financial system that you can return to, improve and stick with for decades.

Disclamer: The investment details, portfolio values, returns and future targets mentioned in this story are based on information shared by Grijesh Agal. These are his personal investment experiences and should not be treated as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any financial product. Past performance does not guarantee future returns. Investors should assess their own financial goals, risk appetite and investment horizon before making investment decisions.

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