Odisha has proposed investment projects worth Rs 2.105 lakh crore during an investor outreach event in Abu Dhabi, considered one of the state’s largest overseas investment drives to date.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi led the delegation, pitching 14 mega projects to UAE’s International Holding Company (IHC) and the Adani Group, with MoUs already signed to explore these opportunities.

The 14 projects span key sectors like rare earth, metallurgy, critical minerals, coal-to-chemicals, port-based Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and industrial infrastructure. According to the Odisha government, these proposals could generate employment for around 8.7 lakh people — including nearly 1.9 lakh direct jobs, 4 lakh indirect roles, and 2.8 lakh construction-related positions.

“Odisha offers a unique combination of natural resources, industrial capabilities, strategic location and a growing infrastructure ecosystem,” said CM Majhi during a roundtable with IHC representatives.

He invited IHC and its group companies to explore long-term investment opportunities, especially in critical minerals, metallurgy and port-led development, assuring full government support for strategic partnerships.

ALSO READ PM calls for secure seas & stronger BRICS trade ties

Strengthening trade and exports

Beyond big-ticket industrial projects, Odisha also focused on boosting trade and exports during a separate roundtable with the Indian Business & Professional Group (IBPG) in Abu Dhabi. Discussions centered on expanding exports of Odisha’s signature products — including GI-tagged turmeric, ginger, seafood, and processed foods — to the UAE and wider MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region.

The two sides also explored contract manufacturing opportunities for leading UAE brands and discussed deploying highly skilled professionals from Odisha in the UAE job market. Odisha-based companies already operating in the UAE — such as Ruchi, Farrm B and B-one — participated in the interaction, alongside IBPG President Rajiv Shah.

A Memorandum of Cooperation was signed between the Odisha government and IBPG to promote bilateral trade and explore new investment avenues.

Why this matters for Odisha

This outreach is part of Odisha’s broader strategy to attract global capital and position itself as an industrial and export hub. The state had previously secured a $11.5 billion (around Rs 1.10 lakh crore) joint venture between IHC and Adani for an integrated aluminium project — and this new pipeline more than doubles that commitment.

State government officials say the urgency behind the UAE trip was driven by competition from other Indian states actively courting overseas investors.

“We were planning it for December, but when we saw competition emerging and other states already starting their outreach, we felt we would lose out if we did not move now,” said Hemant Sharma, additional chief secretary (Industries), Odisha.

The meeting was attended by top executives, including IHC Group Managing Director and CEO Syed Basar Shueb, IHC Chief Strategic and Growth Officer Peter Abraam, 2PointZero Group CEO Samia Bouazza, and Adani Group leaders Karan Adani and Sagar Adani.