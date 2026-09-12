Western Railway will operate a special train between Mumbai and Gujarat during the upcoming Paryushan Festival. The service will give passengers another option for travelling between the two states during the festive period.

The train will connect Bandra Terminus in Mumbai with Bhavnagar Terminus in Gujarat, covering the journey through several key locations along the route. The service is expected to be useful for passengers planning intercity travel during the festival.

Here are the complete details of the special train, including its schedule, timings, stoppages, coach composition, and fare information.

Bandra Terminus–Bhavnagar special train: Check schedule

Train No. Train Name Departure Arrival Frequency 09023 Bandra Terminus – Bhavnagar Special 7:25 PM 10:30 AM (Next day) Weekly, Tuesday 09024 Bhavnagar Terminus – Bandra Terminus Special 5:40 PM 7:25 AM (Next day) Weekly, Wednesday

The special trains will run weekly, with the Bandra Terminus–Bhavnagar service operating on Tuesdays and the return service operating on Wednesdays.

Train No. 09023 will depart from Bandra Terminus at 7:25 pm and reach Bhavnagar Terminus at 10:30 am the next day. In the return direction, Train No. 09024 will leave Bhavnagar Terminus at 5:40 pm and arrive at Bandra Terminus at 7:25 am the following day.

Stoppages along the route

The special train will halt at several important stations in both directions. These include Borivali, Vapi, Valsad, Surat, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad, Botad, Dhola, Songadh and Sihor.

These stoppages will allow passengers travelling between Mumbai and different parts of Gujarat to use the special service during the festival period.

Special trains coach composition and fare details

The train will have a mix of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches. Western Railway has announced that the service will operate as a Special Train on Special Fare.

Booking for Train Nos. 09023 and 09024 opened on September 11, 2026, at 8 am at PRS counters and through the IRCTC website.