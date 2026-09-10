Vodafone Idea is beginning to look beyond survival. After years of financial stress, subscriber losses and uncertainty over its ability to remain a meaningful player in the market, the telecom operator is stepping up investments, rebuilding its network and sharpening its brand as it seeks to re-establish itself as a serious third private player.

Its latest signal is a new brand campaign featuring Shah Rukh Khan, launched on Thursday. But the campaign is less a standalone marketing exercise than the latest expression of a broader shift in the company’s approach since it received relief on its adjusted gross revenue (AGR) liabilities.

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The campaign, “Vi Pe Sab Hai VIP”, uses Khan to showcase the operator’s network upgrades and offerings, with the actor initially assuming that the benefits have been introduced especially for him, before discovering that they are available to all Vi customers. Conceptualised by Ogilvy, it will run across television, digital, outdoor and other consumer touchpoints.

“By taking on the conversation of priority services, and showcasing the improving quality of its service for all its customers, Vodafone Idea has signalled its intent to be a meaningful third private operator,” an analyst said. The reference is to the growing focus on differentiated network services after Airtel launched Fastlane, its priority postpaid service using 5G slicing technology.

More importantly, the campaign comes against the backdrop of Vi moving into an execution phase. Since Kumar Mangalam Birla returned as chairman in May, the company has increasingly emphasised delivery after years in which financial constraints limited its ability to invest.

“FY27 will be a year of execution and delivery for your Company. The foundations have been laid,” Birla said at the company’s annual general meeting last month, pointing to the resolution of the AGR issue, network investments and greater financial flexibility.

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The company has since secured about Rs 6,400 crore through fund-based and non-fund-based facilities and warrant proceeds, while placing capex orders worth Rs 9,000 crore, according to Birla’s address. The Aditya Birla Group has also committed Rs 4,730 crore through warrants, of which Rs 1,183 crore had been received by June.

Shift to Growth

“Till now, their approach was almost defensive since their financial position was fragile. The campaign conveys intent and confidence that they are ready to take on the market,” Faisal Kawoosa, chief analyst at Techarc, said.

The challenge now is to translate that intent into consumer relevance. Kawoosa said the company had “bandwidth to think beyond survival and focus on growth” after the Supreme Court’s ruling on the AGR issue, but added that Vi would have to rebuild its connect with younger and Gen Z consumers, where Jio and Airtel have made gains.

Vi’s brand communication during the financial uncertainty was largely tactical, focused on products, packs and network expansion. The Khan campaign is its first broad brand campaign since the Vodafone-Idea merger and launch of the Vi identity in 2020.

Brand strategist Harish Bijoor said the repositioning was an important marker of the change. “A change campaign is always a clear moment of time when the brand says ‘I have arrived. I am changing direction’,” he said, adding that the repositioning of the Vi logo signalled that the brand was entering “execution mode”.

Operational Roadmap

The operational challenge, however, remains substantial. While Jefferies expects network investments to reduce churn and support subscriber stabilisation, HSBC has said that the spending is more likely to stabilise market share than drive gains. It has also said Vi’s operating cash flows would remain insufficient to meet spectrum payment obligations from FY29.

Still, the company reported its first net subscriber addition since the merger in the quarter ended June 30.