Commuters travelling through Porvorim in Goa are set to get smoother road connectivity with the launch of a new six-lane elevated corridor on NH-66. The project is aimed at easing congestion, shortening journeys and enhancing safety on the busy stretch.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate the corridor on Wednesday, September 9 at 6 pm in Porvorim, as per Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant’s post on X.

A video shared by Gadkari along with the post on X said the new six-lane elevated corridor would “ease congestion, shorten travel, enhance safety and strengthen mobility, tourism and economic growth.”

As per the Gadkari’s post, the 5.15 km six-lane flyover has been constructed at a cost of Rs 641 crore and is aimed at providing faster, safer and uninterrupted traffic movement.

Key points

-5.15 km six-lane elevated corridor at Porvorim on H-66

-Inauguration date and time: September 9, 2026, at 6 pm in Porvorim

-Peak hour Mapusa-Panaji journey likely to fall from around 40 to about 10 minutes.

-Project cost: Rs 641 crore

Six-lane Porvorim corridor ready for commuters

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also underlined the project in posts on X, stating the six-lane Porvorim Elevated Corridor would bring “smoother traffic movement and better connectivity to the people of Goa.”

As per Sawant, construction of the corridor started on April, 15, 2024 and it is ready for dedication on September 9, 2026.

A major leap for Goa’s connectivity! The new 6-Lane Elevated Corridor at Porvorim will ease congestion, shorten travel, enhance safety and strengthen mobility, tourism and economic growth. 🛣️✨#PragatiKaHighway #GatiShakti@DrPramodPSawant pic.twitter.com/mZswNkW8SW — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) September 8, 2026

Mapusa-Panaji peak-hour journey expected to drop by 10 minutes

For regular commuters, one of the biggest projected benefits is a substantial reduction in travel time between Mapusa and Panaji. As per a post shared by the official page of BJP Goa on Facebook, the peak-hour Mapusa-Panaji journey is expected to come down 40 minutes to about 10 minutes.

The 5.15 km elevated corridor itself is located at Porvorim on NH-66. The 40-10 minute figure refers to the project’s expected impact on the wider Mapusa-Panaji journey.

Why was the Porvorim corridor needed?

As per the official BJP Goa post, traffic pressure has been highlighted on the existing road. As per the party, the road was designed to handle around 35,000-40,000 Passenger Car Units (PUCs) but was managing 80,000-1,00,000 PCUs daily.

The elevated corridor is intended to ease this pressure and enable smoother movement through Porvorim.

The BJP Goa also highlights enhanced connectivity towards Panaji, Mapusa, the Mopa Airport and Mandovi bridges, boosting road movement across North Goa.

Nearly 4.5 lakh people estimated to benefit

As per the official post by BJP Goa, around 4.5 lakh are estimated to benefit directly from the project. It describes the elevated corridor as “Goa’s largest-ever single road structure.”

For motorists, the intended impact is more immediate: less congestion through Porvorim, smoother connectivity across North Goa and quicker travel on the Mapusa-Panaji route.