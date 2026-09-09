The Ahmedabad-Dholera Expressway is set for another connectivity upgrade, with a new interchange planned at the point where the expressway meets Ahmedabad’s Sardar Patel Ring Road. The project is expected to improve access to the expressway and strengthen its connection with the city’s wider road network.

The development comes as road infrastructure around the Ahmedabad-Dholera corridor continues to expand, supporting faster movement between Ahmedabad, Dholera and surrounding areas.

Rs.124 crore interchange planned

Recently, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) invited bids for this new interchange.

The project is expected to cost ₹124.40 crore and will be executed in Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) mode. The tender opened on September 8, 2026, while October 22, 2026, is the last date for submitting bids.

The interchange is planned to provide a better link between the Ahmedabad-Dholera Expressway and Ahmedabad’s existing road network, making it easier for traffic from the city and surrounding areas to access the expressway.

Ahmedabad-Dholera Expressway: All you need to know

Inaugurated in March 2026, the Ahmedabad-Dholera Greenfield Expressway (NE-8) is 109.019 km long and passes through Ahmedabad and Bhavnagar districts. The ₹5,800-crore expressway connects Ahmedabad with the Dholera Special Investment Region (DSIR) and the existing coastal highway.

The expressway has cut travel time between Ahmedabad and Dholera from around 2 hours 15 minutes to just 45 minutes. The journey between Ahmedabad and Bhavnagar has also come down from around 3 hours 15 minutes to 1 hour 45 minutes, according to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

Better access to Dholera and industrial areas

The new interchange will make it easier for vehicles from Ahmedabad and nearby areas to join the expressway towards Dholera. This will improve access to the Dholera corridor, particularly as industrial and investment activity in the region grows.

With a direct connection to Sardar Patel Ring Road, the interchange can also strengthen links between the expressway and Ahmedabad’s wider road network, supporting smoother movement of goods and passenger traffic.