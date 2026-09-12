Passengers travelling from Prayagraj and Narayanpur Bazar towards Delhi will get extended connectivity to Ghaziabad, Shakur Basti and New Delhi, with Northern Railway extending four train services beyond Dadri.

Sharing the details on its official X handle, Northern Railway stated that Train Nos. 02417/02418 Prayagraj Jn-Dadri-Prayagraj Jn and 04163/04164 Narayanpur Bazar-Dadri-Narayanpur Bazar have been extended up Shakur Basti for convenience of passengers.

The extension adds Ghaziabad, Shakur Basti and New Delhi to the journey beyond Dadri. Northern Railway has also announced the revised timings and effective dates for the extended services.

When will the extended trains operate?

Passengers should check the operating period carefully, as some services will daily in the initial period and then switch to four-days-a week schedule.

Train Extended route Operating period Days Trips 02417 Prayagraj Jn.–Shakur Basti Sep 11–Oct 14, 2026 Daily 34 02418 Shakur Basti–Prayagraj Jn. Sep 12–Oct 15, 2026 Daily 34 02417 Prayagraj Jn.–Shakur Basti Oct 15–Dec 14, 2026 Sun, Mon, Thu, Fri 36 02418 Shakur Basti–Prayagraj Jn. Oct 17–Dec 17, 2026 Wed, Thu, Sat, Sun 36 04163 Narayanpur Bazar–Shakur Basti Oct 17–Dec 16, 2026 Tue, Wed, Sat 27 04164 Shakur Basti–Narayanpur Bazar Oct 16–Dec 15, 2026 Mon, Tue, Fri 27

Prayagraj-Shakur Basti: What are the new timings?

Train No. 02417 Prayagraj Jn-Shakur Basti will continue on its existing timetable up to Dadri. It will arrive at Dadri at 7:00 am and depart at 7:05 am. On the extended section, the train will reach Ghaziabad at 8:15 am, departing at 8:17 am, followed by New Delhi at 9:15 am with departure at 9:25 am. It will terminate at Shakur Basti at 10:05 am.

In the return trip, Train No. 02418 Shakur Basti- Prayagraj Jn. will leave Shakur Basti at 9:30 pm. It will reach New Delhi at 10:15 pm and depart at 10:25 pm, followed by Ghaziabad at 11:08 pm, with departure 11:10 pm. It will arrive at Dadri at 11:30 pm and leave at 11:35 pm before heading towards Prayagraj.

Narayanpur Bazar-Shakur Basti: Check extended route timings

Train No. 04163 Narayanpur Bazar-Shakur Basti will leave Narayanpur Bazar at 6:00 pm and follow its existing schedule up to Dadri. It will reach Dadri at 7:00 am and depart at 7:05 am, reach Ghaziabad at 8:15 am/8:17 am and New Delhi at 9:15 /9:25 am before arriving at Shakur Basti at 10:05 am.

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Train No. 04164 Shakur Basti-Narayanpur Bazar will depart Shakur Basti at 9:30 pm. It will stop at New Delhi at 10:15 pm/10:25 pm, Ghaziabad at 11:08 pm/11:10 pm and Dadri at 11:30 pm/11:35 pm, before continuing towards Narayanpur Bazar. It is slated to arrive at Narayanpur Bazar at 12:25 pm.

What accommodation will be available?

According to Northern Railway, the trains will have First AC, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper and General accommodation. Passengers have also been advised to check the detailed timetable and station information through RailMadad helpline 139, the Indian enquiry website or the NTES app before travelling.