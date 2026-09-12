Railways has announced a new Bharat Gaurav tour option for people planning a pilgrimage trip to Puri, Gangasagar and Baba Baidyanath Dham. The Puri Gangasagar Baidyanath Dham Yatra (WZBG77) will be operated from Solapur by a Bharat Gaurav Special Tourist Train later this month.

The 8-night/9-day tour is slated to begin on September 30, 2026, and continue until October 8, 2026. The pilgrimage circuit will span Puri, Bhubaneswar, Gangasagar and Baba Baidhyanath Dham at Jasidih before the return journey.

The package prices begins at Rs 16,280 per person for the Economy Sleeper category.

Which destinations will the IRCTC cover?

According to the details announced by IRCTC Tourism on its official website, the proposed tour will follow the Solapur-Puri-Bhubaneswar-Gangasagar-Baba Baidyanath Dham (Jasidih) circuit and return.

At Puri, the package covers visits to Jagannath Puri Temple and Konark Temple. Travellers will also visit Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar. The Kolkata leg covers Kali Mata Temple and Gangasagar, whereas the Jasidih visit includes Baba Baidyanath Jyotirlinga Temple.

Where can passengers board and deboard the train?

Passengers will have several boarding and deboarding options along the route.

IRCTC has mentioned Solapur, Daund, Kurduvadi, Pune, Panvel, Nashik, Manmad, Nashik, Lonavala, Chalisgaon Junction, Bhusaval, Wardha, Akola, Kalyan, Badnera, Nagpur and Karjat as boarding/deboarding stations.

This will allow passengers from several parts of Maharashtra the option of joining the Bharat Gaurav tour from a station that is convenient to them.

How much will the IRCTC package cost?

Three categories are available-Economy (Sleeper), Standard (3AC) and Comfort (2AC). Fares vary according to the travel class and whether the passenger is an adult or a child aged 5-11.

Category Adult fare Child fare (5-11 years) Seats Economy (Sleeper) ₹16,280 ₹15,270 500 Standard (3AC) ₹27,790 ₹26,600 200 Comfort (2AC) ₹36,940 ₹35,510 50

IRCTC fare includes around 33% concession

According to the package details, Indian Railways is offering an approximately 33% concession for the promotion of rail tourism under the Bharat Gaurav Train scheme. IRCTC mentions that package prices displayed for the tour are inclusive of this concession.

What does the package include?

The package includes train travel, road transport by bus, meals, hotel accommodation, guide/escorts services, as per the information provided by IRCTC Tourism. The proposed nine-day pilgrimage will commence from Solapur on September 30 and conclude on October 8, 2026, covering the listed religious destinations before the return trip.