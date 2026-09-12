A new railway line in Odisha is set to bring rail connectivity to a region that has so far remained outside the railway network. The Jeypore–Nabarangpur new line project, which is currently under construction, is expected to make travel easier for people in the area while also providing a direct rail link to markets, services and employment opportunities.

The proposed 44-km broad-gauge railway line is particularly significant for the tribal region, which is set to get its first-ever railway connectivity through the project.

New Rs 538 cr tender covers track, bridges and other works

Recently, the project received a fresh push as East Coast Railway invited bids for a Rs 538 cr crore tender covering a major section of the Jeypore–Nabarangpur new railway line.

The contract covers the design and construction of the broad-gauge line between Ambaguda and Nabarangpur. The work includes laying tracks, bridges, road overbridges and underbridges, along with track ballast and other railway infrastructure.

The tender also covers electrification and supporting facilities required for the new railway section.

Jeypore–Nabarangpur new line: Length, cost and funding

The Jeypore–Nabarangpur new railway line will cover around 44.14 km and has an estimated project cost of Rs 747.91 crore. The project is being jointly funded by the Government of Odisha and the Railways. Odisha will bear the cost of land acquisition along with 50% of the construction cost, while the Railways will fund the remaining 50%.

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New rail link to boost regional connectivity

The new railway line will provide a direct rail link between Jeypore and Nabarangpur, bringing the region closer to Odisha’s wider railway network. It is expected to make travel easier for people in the area while improving access to other important towns, markets and services.

Railway line to support economic growth

The project is expected to give a boost to the local economy by improving access to markets and creating better conditions for trade and business. Better rail connectivity can also help industries and local businesses move goods more efficiently.

The railway line is expected to support employment opportunities and economic activity in the region, particularly by improving links between the largely tribal areas and larger markets and centres in Odisha.