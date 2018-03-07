Blackberry sues Facebook and its WhatsApp, Instagram; claims they copied BBM’s technology (Image: Reuters)

Blackberry — once one of the most loved smartphones in the world — is suing Facebook and its subsidiaries WhatsApp and Instagram for patent infringement. According to Reuters, Blackberry Ltd has filed a patent lawsuit against the three claiming that they copied BBM’s technology and innovations.

Canada-based Blackberry, in its 117-page lawsuit, claimed that Facebook and its companies developed competing applications that “improperly” used BlackBerry’s Mobile Messaging (BBM) intellectual property.

According to Reuters, Blackberry filed the lawsuit in Los Angeles federal court alleging that Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram have created mobile messaging applications that work on innovations developed by it. Blackberry claimed that the Mark Zuckerberg’s company and its subsidiaries are using a number of the innovative security, user interface, and functionality enhancing features.

Blackberry said that they are filing the lawsuit after years of negotiations on the issue. “…after several years of dialogue, we also have an obligation to our shareholders to pursue appropriate legal remedies,” Bloomberg reported quoting a company’s spokesperson. Blackberry wants Facebook to stop its Facebook Messenger, Workplace Chat, WhatsApp Messenger and Instagram applications and websites.

“These applications are ever expanding, including Facebook Messenger, Facebook Messenger Lite, Facebook Pages Manager, Facebook.com and Facebook Workplace Chat, the WhatsApp Messenger application made by WhatsApp Inc., and the Instagram application made by Instagram, Inc. The importance of mobile messaging is emphasized by the reported $19 billion dollars Facebook spent to acquire WhatsApp,” the lawsuit claimed.

In 2016, Blackberry had sold the rights to manufacture, design and sell BlackBerry-branded phones to Chinese company TCL. Blackberry Ltd is now looking for only company’s mobile security and software products.

While Facebook Messenger is Facebook’s app, Whatsapp and Instagram were developed by other parties. Facebook acquired them in 2014 and 2012 respectively.