Ashok Leyland profit down 13%

Due to high input/raw material costs, Hinduja flagship Ashok Leyland Limited (ALL) has reported a 13% drop in its net profit for the quarter ended December to Rs 186 crore as compared to Rs 214 crore reported in the same quarter previous fiscal. In Q2 the company made a profit of Rs 294 crore.

However, the revenues during the quarter under review increased by 8% to R4,723 crore as against R4,366 crore during same period last year. EBITDA for the quarter was 10.3% as against 10.9% in the same period last year.

Sales volume in Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles (M&HCV) stood at 25,285 units as compared to 23,176 units in the same quarter last fiscal. Export volumes increased by 11% to 2,942 numbers.