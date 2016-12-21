After VU TVs find their way to Amazon, Snapdeal, company clarifies its exclusive online sales partner is Flipkart

Flipkart has been an exclusive partner of VU for the last two years. (Reuters)

VU, the makers of VU televisions, has declared that Flipkart is its exclusive online sales partner. The statement comes after the company found its products being sold on other e-commerce marketplaces like Amazon and Snapdeal.

The company said, “VU TVs are sold exclusively on Flipkart. VU has benefited from Flipkart’s wide reach, extensive logistics capability along with its network of service engineers.” It further stated that VU has not authorised the sale of VU TVs on any other online platform.

In a statement, the e-commerce player said, “Flipkart and VU partnership go back a long way. The success of VU is a testimony of our long standing relationship. Having the exclusive rights of the brand combined with our impeccable service, we are able to create a loyal customer base in this category.”