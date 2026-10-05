The arithmetic of the long-pending Tata Sons annual general meeting (AGM) may be less straightforward than it appears. Differences among the trustees of the Tata Trusts, the holding company’s largest shareholder, and among the Trusts’ nominee directors on the Tata Sons board are becoming more visible by the day.

Tata Sons had scheduled its AGM for August 18 but had to adjourn it for lack of quorum. The Maharashtra charity commissioner’s freeze on the Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT) meant the trust could not meet to decide how to vote. The company now has until December 31 to hold the meeting.

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The key item on the agenda is the reappointment of Chairman N Chandrasekaran as a director on the Tata Sons board. He needs it to continue as chairman until his current term ends in February 2027, and to take up the further term the board approved at its September 17 meeting.

Beyond the freeze, differences within the trusts’ boards could shape the outcome. In recent weeks, two trustees, Vijay Singh and Venu Srinivasan, have raised concerns about the way the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) is run, including about Chairman Noel Tata’s functioning.

The Trusts’ 66% stake in Tata Sons is spread across seven trusts. Each trust’s vote is decided by its own board and then weighted by its shareholding. People familiar with the matter said this formula could make it a closely fought contest to decide which way the largest shareholder votes.

Noel Tata and his children, Neville, Leah and Maya, together hold 17 of the 36 seats across the seven trusts. But the trusts where the family holds a majority of seats own far smaller stakes in Tata Sons than SDTT and SRTT. That makes the two larger trusts decisive. SDTT holds 27.98% of Tata Sons and SRTT 23.56%.

Once SRTT is allowed to meet and vote, it will occupy a distinct position, because its deed requires motions to be passed unanimously rather than by majority. A single trustee’s objection is therefore enough to block a resolution. Srinivasan, who voted for Chandrasekaran’s reappointment at the September 17 board meeting, sits on the SRTT board and can be expected to back him again. If the trust’s other members take a different view, his vote alone could stop SRTT from reaching a decision.

At SDTT, the single-largest shareholder, the rules are different but the outcome is no more certain. The board decides by majority vote, and its members are Noel and Neville Tata, Srinivasan, Singh, Bhaskar Bhat and Darius Khambata. If the recent differences hold, the two Tatas and the Srinivasan-Singh pair could find themselves on opposite sides. That would leave Bhat and Khambata holding the balance. Khambata has voted against Noel Tata before, most notably on renewing Singh’s tenure as a nominee director on the Tata Sons board.

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Timing adds another variable. Khambata’s terms at both SDTT and SRTT run out in November, and Srinivasan’s at SRTT in December, all before the AGM deadline. Depending on when the meeting is held and whether those terms are renewed, the trustees who cast the votes may not be the ones on the boards today.

Nor will the Trusts’ vote be the only one that counts. The Shapoorji Pallonji Group, which owns more than 18% of Tata Sons, and Tata Group companies, which together hold about 12%, will also have their say.

With so much resting on a handful of trustees, and on the calendar, neither side can yet be sure of the numbers in what has become one of India Inc’s most public boardroom disputes.