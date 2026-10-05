Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) is expanding its public transport and ground mobility network ahead of the Winter Schedule, which runs from October 25, 2026, to March 27, 2027.

To cater to increasing passenger footfalls and new flight commencements, the airport, operated by Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), will provide multimodal connectivity with multiple public transport options and economical fares, according to the release.

NMIA is expected to see more passenger aircraft arrivals and departures gradually as CSMIA’s T1 starts its renovation process.

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) will commence e-Shivai electric bus services from NMIA on October 7. Fares will be ₹450 to Pune, ₹210 to Borivali and ₹170 to Dadar East. Children below 12 years and women travelling with a National Common Mobility Card will be eligible for half-fare.

The first phase of MSRTC services will connect NMIA with Dadar, Borivali and Pune, operating from early morning to late night. The Dadar-NMIA route will run via Sion and Atal Setu, while the Borivali-NMIA route will connect CSMIA Terminal 1, Bandra and Atal Setu. The Pune-NMIA route will have two daily services, one in the morning and one in the afternoon. Services to Thane and Nashik are planned by mid-November.

Chalo Bus operates 21 daily services connecting NMIA with Marol in Andheri East, Bandra, Dadar and the World Trade Centre in Colaba. Services operate at regular intervals during peak and non-peak periods, with additional capacity being added during peak hours.

Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) operates seven dedicated airport routes, A1 to A7, connecting Terminal 1 with Kharkopar, Targhar, Belapur, Nerul, Panvel, Khandeshwar and the Airport Project Office. Belapur and Nerul services operate every 15–20 minutes during peak hours, while further links to Vashi and Panvel are planned.

Bharat Taxi will commence operations from October 10 with a dedicated fleet of up to 40 vehicles. Prepaid taxi and autorickshaw services are also being introduced. Uber Go and Uber Premier will provide ride options for short and medium-distance journeys, while Uber Auto will cater to short-distance, on-demand travel. Car rentals will also be available.

NMIA will also have a complimentary inter-airport shuttle operating hourly between NMIA and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA). Operated by Cityflo, Aarya and Chalo, the service will provide a direct transfer option between Mumbai’s two airports.

Ground transport capacity across app-based taxis, car rentals, autos and buses is being scaled up to 4,689 vehicles, comprising 3,787 app-based taxis, 184 car rentals, 171 autos and 547 buses.

The airport is connected to Panvel, Targhar and Bamandongri suburban railway stations and major road corridors, including Atal Setu, Sion-Panvel Highway, Palm Beach Road, Amra Marg (NH-348A) and NH-548. Navi Mumbai Metro Line 1 is operational, while the proposed Mumbai Metro Line 8 will connect CSMIA and NMIA.